2 policemen accused of extortion at JB checkpoint return to work after 3-day remand

2 policemen accused of extortion at JB checkpoint return to duty after remand order expires

On Saturday (20 April), two police officers stationed at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) Customs, Immigration and Quarantine complex in Johor Bahru (JB) were detained on suspicion of extorting a traveller.

Following the expiration of their remand order, both officers have resumed their duties.

They will continue to work until authorities issue a suspension order against them.

According to the New Straits Times (NST), a 50-year-old traveller filed a complaint alleging that the suspects threatened him at BSI on 4 Jan.

Johor police took action by apprehending the two officers in connection to the case.

The three-day remand, which commenced last Saturday, concluded on Monday (22 April).

JB Selatan district police chief Raub Selamat said the officers have resumed duty under the Johor contingent.

This decision stems from the absence of a work suspension order.

Speaking to NST, he clarified: “They have returned to duty until there is a work suspension order issued against them.”

Letter submitted for work suspension order

On Sunday (21 April), Johor police said they would submit a letter for a work suspension order against the two officers to the Bukit Aman police headquarters.

Johor police chief commissioner M. Kumar noted that it is imperative to address the issue seriously, considering that two separate accusations have emerged involving the aforementioned officers.

In the second incident, they were arrested on 5 April for allegedly trying to extort RM2,000 (S$570) from a man three days earlier.

The Star also noted that the two officers are with the JB South district headquarters and were on duty at BSI.

