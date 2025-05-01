Polish couple in Thailand gets arrested for public nudity, tells police that they were just ‘expressing love’

Polish couple goes naked in public, claims they were expressing love

A Polish couple was arrested on Phangan Island in southern Thailand for public nudity after they were seen embracing naked in broad daylight.

The incident occurred at around 4.30pm on Monday (28 April) along Ban Tai Road, where stunned residents spotted the couple in a nude embrace and alerted authorities, reports Bangkok Post.

Police arrived shortly after and found the couple, 27-year-old Michal and 24-year-old Klaudia, fully unclothed.

Officers took photos of the scene before instructing them to get dressed and placing them under arrest.

Couple says they were ‘expressing love’

When questioned, the couple reportedly told Koh Phangan police chief, Police Colonel Apichart Chansamret, that they had undressed to cuddle as a symbolic gesture of love.

Police then explained that public nudity is illegal in Thailand and carries a fine of up to 5,000 baht (S$195).

Both individuals were subjected to drug tests, which returned negative results. However, it’s reported that Michal likely had a previous psychiatric history, according to Thai news media MGR Online.

Man sent for psychiatric exam, woman fined & released

The woman confessed to the offence and was fined the maximum amount before being released.

Her male companion, however, became visibly distressed during the arrest and was sent for a psychiatric evaluation at Koh Phangan Hospital.

Police also notified immigration authorities and requested the couple’s visas be revoked.

Surat Thani deputy governor Theeroot Supawibulpol commented that incidents of nude sunbathing are not uncommon on Koh Phangan’s beaches, and that local officials regularly fine and arrest violators.

Also read: 18-year-old man caught jogging naked on road in M’sia, revealed to be suffering mental health issues



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Bangkok Post and Khaosod.