S’poreans Overseas For Holiday On Polling Day Need Not Vote But Must Apply To Rejoin Electors Register

Singaporeans Travelling For Holiday On Polling Day Not Required To Vote

The Presidential Elections Committee (PEC) issued three eligibility certificates yesterday, which means that Singaporeans will be heading to the polls to cast their votes.

However, the news might’ve come a little too late for those who already have travel plans.

This year’s Polling Day is slated for 1 Sep, which coincides with the September holidays for school children and educators.

While Singaporeans on vacation overseas need not vote, the Elections Department of Singapore (ELD) will remove their names from the Register of Electors.

Overseas vacation considered an acceptable reason

The ELD notes that there are certain acceptable reasons for not voting. They, thankfully, include going on vacation in a foreign country.

They also listed other valid reasons such as work trips, pursuing studies abroad, and medical circumstances.

That said, the department will mark Singaporeans who won’t be in town on 1 Sep as “non-voters”.

For these individuals, the ELD will remove their names from the Register of Electors.

These individuals can restore their names using Singpass free of charge.

ELD will only levy a S$50 administrative charge if an individual misses Polling Day due to an invalid reason.

Restore name in Registers of Electors before next Writ of Election

The ELD also encourages non-voters to apply sooner than later.

Those who apply to restore their names after the next Writ of Election will not be able to vote.

During the application, Singaporeans do not need to provide documentary proof though they may do so if they wish.

These relevant documents include:

An employer’s letter, educational institution’s letter or marriage certificate, if you are overseas for work, study or to accompany a spouse

Documents showing that you are overseas for vacation or for business, e.g. receipt from a travel agent/hotel, air ticket, or a letter from your employer

A medical certificate, hospital bill or the child’s birth certificate in the case of health reasons

Therefore, those going on holiday during Polling Day on 1 Sep need not fret.

Though you’d be crossed out temporarily as a non-voter, the process to restore your voting rights will take no more than two minutes of your day.

