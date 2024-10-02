6-year-old boy in US starts poop scooping business to raise money for cat adoption

Boy starts poop scooping business to raise funds for cat adoption

Driven by his love for animals, a 6-year-old boy from Warwick, Rhode Island, in the United States (US), started his own poop-scooping business to raise money to adopt a cat for himself.

First-grader Luca Apri shared his passion for tidiness with the local news site WJAR and said that he enjoys cleaning, which includes picking up pet poop.

He also helps with the chores at a local animal shelter where his mother works, doing duties such as folding laundry and sweeping and mopping the floors.

“People hate scooping dog poop. I don’t mind it at all,” he said, explaining the reason behind the poop scooping business.

Adopted a shelter cat named “Pebble”

Named “Poopa Scoopa Luca”, Luca’s business cleans dog owners’ yards of poop, ensuring they look fresh and brand new again. He charges US$15 (S$19) for one dog and US$20 (S$25) for multiple dogs.

He reportedly has three or four customers using his service.

With the money he had earned from his dog poop-cleaning venture, Luca had adopted a shelter cat named “Pebble”.

Despite being a big dog person, Luca met and fell in love with Pebble while volunteering at the local animal shelter.

However, his volunteering didn’t earn him any money, making it difficult for him to cover the adoption fees or the expenses of pet ownership.

He then consulted his mother, Ms Robyn Bouchard, on how he could raise money to adopt her.

“He just felt like he couldn’t live without her,” said Ms Bouchard, so she suggested he make money from what he’s good at, and that’s when Luca started the business Poopa Scoopa Luca.

Seeking more ways to earn money to save more animals

Luca and his mother have fostered up to 98 rescue animals and are committed to helping more.

Ms Bouchard shared that Luca is even exploring more opportunities to raise money so that he can help more animals moving forward, according to the New York Post.

She hoped his business would do well so they could help more animals using the revenue from the business.

“I have the coolest kid in the entire world honestly, ” she noted. “To be so aware of the rescue crisis in the state and overall in the country, I think that’s pretty unique.”

Also read: Turkiye Firefighter Rescues Cat Trapped For 129 Hours In Debris, Decides To Adopt It



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images adapted from WJAR.