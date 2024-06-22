S’pore-exclusive Merlion Pop Mart resold on Carousell for up to S$250 after selling out within minutes

Merlion Pop Mart toy resold on Carousell for up to S$250 after selling out within minutes

A “Singapore-exclusive” Merlion Labubu keychain from Pop Mart is now being resold for up to six times its original price.

Pop Mart Singapore teased the Merlion plushie via social media posts on Wednesday (19 June), with the iconic Jewel Changi Airport in the background.

The Pop Mart plush subsequently launched at 10am on Friday (21 June) for S$37.90.

However, fans’ excitement soon turned to frustration and desperation when they discovered that the limit-edition pendant was sold out within minutes.

A number of customers have since taken to Pop Mart Singapore’s social media pages to share their frustrations.

Many claimed they had to fight with “global fans” despite the product being supposedly “Singapore-exclusive”.

Others simply can’t believe that the product was sold out within such a short period and suspect bots might be involved.

Toy resold on Carousell at marked-up prices

Some who managed to get their hands on the limited-edition plush have since relisted the toy on Carousell.

The Merlion plush was listed for as high as S$250 — more than six times its original retail price.

While it’s unclear if anyone forked out S$250 for the pendant, some buyers were willing to part ways with up to S$150 for the limited-edition Labubu.

Pop Mart’s Labubu went viral after Blackpink’s Lisa was spotted carrying the cute plush around.

In Thailand, politicians were even seen carrying them while heading to work.

