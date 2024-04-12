Pope Francis confirms visit to S’pore, will likely celebrate mass on 12 Sept

Pope Francis will take part in official state engagements while visiting Singapore

It’s confirmed: the head of the Roman Catholic Church will be coming to Singapore in five months’ time.

Pope Francis will make his first official visit to the city state for three days from 11-13 Sept.

During his visit, he will celebrate mass with believers on 12 Sept.

The papal visit was announced in a statement by the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore on Friday (12 April).

The Archdiocese shared the news “with great jubilation and thanksgiving”, it said.

It was confirmed by the Vatican, where the Poniff is also the sovereign.

During Pope Francis’ visit, he will take part in official State engagements, the Archdiocese said.

However, the highlight of his trip will be “a Eucharistic celebration with his flock”.

This is likely to take place on 12 Sept.

Last papal visit to Singapore was 38 years ago

Cardinal William Goh, the Archbishop of Singapore, said the last visit to Singapore by a pope was 38 years ago.

This was when Pope St John Paul II arrived in the Republic on 20 Nov 1986.

During his five hours here, he met with then Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew and President Wee Kim Wee.

Pope Francis heading to four countries in September

Pope Francis’ Singapore visit is part of a four-nation tour to Asia and Oceania in September, according to Vatican News.

Singapore is the last leg of the tour, which will see him travelling to Indonesia, Papua New Guinea and Timor-Leste before coming here.

The 87-year-old Pontiff first brought up the possibility of coming to the region in December 2023.

While details of Pope Francis’ visit are still being discussed between the Government, the Holy See and local Church officials, Cardinal Goh hoped his visit “will bring renewed fervour” to all Catholics in Singapore, adding:

As we prepare for His Holiness’ visit, let us, as a community, pray for the continued health and safety of the Holy Father and ask the Lord to grant us a truly meaningful and grace-filled visit.

There are about 240,000 Catholics in Singapore. More information about the visit will be released on its website at www.popefrancis2024.sg.

