POPULAR Bookfest returns with up to 70% off bestsellers, S$1 deals & a staycation giveaway

POPULAR BookFest 2025 returns with massive year-end deals on stationery, books & more

As 2025 draws to a close, it’s the perfect time to get a head start on the year ahead, especially with a new school term on the horizon.

Whether you’re a parent stocking up on supplies, a student ready for a fresh chapter, or a teacher updating your classroom essentials, POPULAR BookFest, happening from 14 to 23 Nov 2025 islandwide, has everything you need and more.

With up to 70% off school essentials, bestselling reads, and stationery — plus exciting S$1 deals — there’s no better place to gear up for the term ahead. You could even win a luxurious Sentosa staycation, making this year-end shopping trip all the more rewarding.

Up to 70% off school essentials & creative must-haves

No schoolbag is complete without reliable stationery, and the StarBuys at POPULAR BookFest make it easy to load up on essentials without stretching your budget, with savings of up to 70% on everyday favourites and classroom must-haves.

Students can grab a set of 10 The Little Prince correction tapes for just S$10 (U.P. S$35), perfect for keeping notes neat and tidy during revision marathons. Teachers and planners will love the Uni-ball One eight-colour ballpoint pen set (Japan Edition), now S$10 (U.P. S$14.10), ideal for colour-coding lesson plans or highlighting key points.

The Badge Making Machine (S$74.90, U.P. S$129.90) offers a fun way to personalise classroom activities — from designing name tags to creating student rewards — while the Crayola 40-Colour Ultra-Clean Washable Broad Line Marker Set (S$19.90, U.P. S$42.90) adds a splash of vibrancy to art projects and brainstorming sessions, with easy-clean formulas perfect for little hands.

And for something uniquely Singaporean, don’t miss the MRT Station Keychains at just S$6 each, a charming way to rep your estate and show off a little #localpride.

Shoppers can also look out for Surprise Brand Boxes at POPULAR mega stores, featuring curated assortments from stationery favourites like TOYO, Zebra, and Pilot.

Packed with useful goodies and priced from just S$9.90, they’re a fun way to discover new finds and score unbeatable value. Do note that packaging may vary across different brands.

S$1 deals you won’t want to miss

If you thought those bargains were good, wait till you see POPULAR’s S$1 deals, available exclusively at the Bras Basah Complex outlet.

From A4-sized King Jim D-Ring Files (U.P. S$5.25 each) — great for keeping notes neatly organised — to Butter Bear Gel Pens (U.P. S$2.50–S$2.90) that add a touch of cuteness to everyday writing, there’s something for everyone.

Justice League stationery sets (U.P. S$17.90 each) will thrill comic book fans, while the Canon LS125T desktop calculator (U.P. S$14.90 each) makes a trusty sidekick for students tackling math problems. And for those who love a little surprise, the Sanrio Gel Pen Blind Boxes (U.P. S$4.90) make study time that much sweeter.

With prices this low, even kids who’ve been saving up their pocket money can enjoy a little shopping spree of their own. But act fast — quantities are limited.

Beautiful reads that double as keepsakes

Beyond stationery and school essentials, POPULAR BookFest also celebrates the joy of reading with Book Bonanza, featuring stunning sprayed-edge classics and MinaLima editions that are as much a treat for the eyes as they are for the imagination.

The sprayed-edge editions, including beloved titles such as ‘Moby Dick’ and ‘The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes’, feature gorgeously illustrated page edges that make each volume a showpiece on any shelf.

Meanwhile, the MinaLima editions reimagine cherished tales like ‘The Wonderful Wizard of Oz’ as interactive keepsakes complete with flaps, fold-outs, and intricate illustrations.

Because let’s face it: no matter how convenient e-readers are, they’ll never quite capture the magic of turning the pages of a beautifully crafted book.

Fun events, rewards & giveaways at POPULAR BookFest 2025

As great as the discounts are, there’s more to POPULAR BookFest 2025 than just shopping. With fun games, creative workshops, and exciting prizes, it’s the perfect way to end the year on a high note.

Start your visit with a spin at Luck-O-Plinko, where spending S$80 nett earns you a token and a chance to win a 2D1N staycation at Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa, book vouchers, and surprise gifts.

Then, head to Raise The Sail, Build The Tale at Bras Basah Complex to add a few lines to a growing community story and stand to win POPULAR Gift Vouchers worth up to S$30.

Kids and teens can show off their creativity in the Book Cover Reimagined Art Contest or join the Book Party for storytelling, games, and plenty of fun. For deal hunters, the Crazy Auction is the place to snag gadgets and IT goodies at unbeatable prices.

Oh, and here’s a hot tip: collect Savings Card stickers before the fair — every S$20 spent at POPULAR bookstores earns 50 cents in cash credit to use at BookFest.

That’s not all. You can score a free foldable travel bag when you sign up for a three-year POPULAR membership on the app, and shoppers who purchase WIN WIN products should also stay tuned, as they could be selected to take part in a lucky draw for a shot at S$500 cash.

For more details, updates, and full terms and conditions, visit the POPULAR website or follow them on social media.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with POPULAR.

Featured image by MS News. Photography by Thea Imelda Koh.