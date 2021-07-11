POPULAR IMM Has A Closing Sale Till 18 Jul

When it comes to bookstores, no name is closer to Singaporeans’ hearts than POPULAR. For residents of Jurong East, the outlet at IMM has been their go-to spot for over 2 decades.

Unfortunately, as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end, and POPULAR’s IMM branch will soon be no more.

Image courtesy of POPULAR

But before its departure, loyal customers can bid the outlet 1 last goodbye at its clearance sale, which has up to 90% off almost everything in-store.

A huge presence in Jurong East since 1995

Lifelong Westies would know that Jurong East has had several POPULAR outlets throughout its history, starting with the one at Jurong East Interchange, which opened in 1993.

Image courtesy of POPULAR

The 14,000 sq. ft. megastore right under the MRT tracks became a meeting point for many then, back when mobile phones were rare luxuries.

Just 2 years later, a second outlet opened close by at IMM mall, providing more options for shoppers in the area.

Image courtesy of POPULAR

Sadly, POPULAR Jurong East eventually closed its doors in 2011. POPULAR IMM then became the new place for families to create fond memories together as they headed there for stationery runs.

After 3 rounds of renovation and 26 illustrious years, POPULAR IMM is moving out, but not without a parting sale first.

Gadgets & IT products at up to 75% off

Knowing the wide variety of items POPULAR has, there’s no denying that it’s the one-stop-shop for all your WFH needs.

From tech gadgets to stationery, the sale will allow you to stock up on the essentials that’ll make you the most efficient worker.

These video conference-friendly wireless earbuds by thecoopidea will ensure that you pay full attention to online meetings or classes.

BEANS AIR True Wireless Earbuds – $49.90 (U.P. $129.90)

Source

Since they support single earbud connection and phone calls, you can be on standby if mum calls upon you to run a quick errand.

But if you’re certain of uninterrupted work hours at home, then you should make yourself comfortable with an extra fan or 2 for better air circulation.

Greentech Pureflow QT7 Bladeless Fan (left) – $89 (U.P. $139) & Aztech 16” Stand Fan With Remote (right) – $39 (U.P. $109)

Source

You can’t have a #1 fan without a few extras, right? While you’re getting that for yourself, perhaps you could grab 1 or 2 more for your parents so they too can enjoy a cooler home.

With up to 75% off gadgets and IT products, you’ll be the productive employee all bosses dream of.

3 for $10 stationery to write off the rest of the year

No matter how high-tech you may be, you can never go completely without stationery, which is why the 3 for $10 promo at POPULAR IMM is heaven-sent.

Source

At that price, you can hoard all the highlighters, staplers, and correction tapes that would make your secondary school self proud.

Tagging important sections of your work documents will also be easier when you have only the stickiest tabs and post-its from 3M.

Source

Young parents would want to add some arts and craft tools like colour pencils, crayons, and glue for kiddos to unleash their creativity while you’re busy hustling.

Source

When you’ve picked a little something for everyone, you’ll be ready to take on the rest of the year and write off any mounting tasks in a jiffy.

$1 deals to get more bang for your buck

Adding all those items to your basket will surely rack up a hefty bill, which thankfully comes with extra perks at POPULAR IMM.

If you’ve planned your spree between 16-18 Jul, a minimum spend of $60 will earn you the chance to score selected books and stationery for only $1.

Members who hit that amount will even get an extra 10% off on regular-priced items — non-members can enjoy the discount too if they spend at least $70 in a single receipt.

Score deals & a last hurrah at POPULAR IMM

Since we’ve been working from home for months on end, now is a good time to replenish our WFH supplies, and there’s no better opportunity than this massive sale at POPULAR.

There are plenty more promos in-store, so you should definitely head down there to check them out for yourselves. Here are all the deets you’ll need:



POPULAR Bookstore @ IMM

Address: 2 Jurong East Street 21, #02-36 IMM Building, Singapore 609601

Opening hours: Mon-Fri 11am-9pm, Sat & Sun 10.30am-9.30pm

Nearest MRT: Jurong East Station

Their clearance sale will run till 18 Jul, after which the store will officially close, marking POPULAR’s departure from the mall.

However, Jurong East folks need not worry as POPULAR is still open at Westgate, which is just a stone’s throw away for all your stationery needs.

Image courtesy of POPULAR

As one last hurrah, POPULAR is holding a Facebook contest with $100 POPULAR Gift Vouchers up for grabs. Simply follow their Facebook page to look out for the contest question, leave your answer in the comments section, and tag 2 friends.

5 lucky winners will be picked to earn the POPULAR Gift Vouchers, which you’ll be able to use at any POPULAR outlet islandwide. POPULAR will contact winners separately regarding prize redemption details.

The contest lasts till 21 Jul, so keep your eyes peeled till then.

For more info regarding POPULAR IMM’s closing sale, you can visit the website here.

Thanks for the memories

After 26 years of being a familiar presence at IMM, it’s sad to see POPULAR go.

But like their prevalence in most heartlands across Singapore, the bookstore will always be close to our hearts.

If you have fond memories of POPULAR at IMM, make sure to head there soon for a final farewell and stationery haul. Not only will you get to relive moments from your childhood, but you’ll also be able to go home with lots of new purchases to boot.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with POPULAR.

Featured image courtesy of POPULAR.