POPULAR S’pore Members Sale Returns With 20% Off Books & Stationery, Replenish Kiddos’ School Supplies

In a time where e-readers have seemingly become the main modes of reading, physical books still manage to thrive by way of their unique, old-school charm.

Whether it’s the thrill of inhaling the scent of a newly bought novel, the joy of collecting bookmarks, or simply the satisfaction of turning actual paper pages, there is just something about the tangible appeal of physical books that continues to enthral readers.

Now, avid bookworms can get their hands on more of what they love when the annual POPULAR Members Sale returns from 23 to 25 June with discounts of 20% at all stores as well as online.

Books aside, there will also be deals on gadgets and stationery as well as prizes worth up to S$10,000 to be won, so there is something for everyone from students to parents to tech enthusiasts.

Here is what you can look forward to at the sale.

Books that inspired your favourite Netflix binges

Plenty of shows these days are actually adaptations of successful novel series. So if you’ve ever watched something and wondered how long you’ll have to wait to find out what happens next, we have a solution.

At POPULAR, you can find many titles that have been turned into Netflix content, like ‘The School for Good and Evil’ series.

If one movie was not enough, you’ll be happy to know that there are eight books in total, with the latest one being ‘Fall of the School for Good and Evil’ that was released just last month.

On the other hand, if you couldn’t get enough of the paranormal mystery show ‘Lockwood & Co.’, you can dive into all five of the novels released in the series thus far.

Other times, you might just be yearning for a more fleshed out story beyond what you watched on screen, and that’s where a novel can come in handy too.

If you enjoyed ‘The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself’, you can sink your teeth into the full thing with the book it was based on.

With all this reading to be done, you’ll have enough to tide you over until the next season of your favourite binge comes out.

Tech gadgets to enhance your gaming experience

Gaming today can take on so many forms. While some love spending hours in front of a fully customised PC setup, there are others who prefer a more simplified, handheld experience.

This is why the Nintendo Switch has been taking the gaming world by storm since its release in 2017, and the hype has only gotten bigger since the introduction of its OLED model.

If you’ve had your eye on this trendy console for a while now, the POPULAR Members Sale might be the perfect time to get it as it is among the tech gadgets on sale at the following stores:

Bras Basah Complex

Causeway Point

Junction 8

Jurong Point

NEX

Northpoint City

Tampines Mall

Those who already have one can also enjoy a S$30 discount on any game that they purchase when they trade in their old games at the Bras Basah Complex flagship store.

The third level of the flagship store is also where you can find the Gaming Hub for all your other gaming needs.

Besides that, there are also a good number of deals on devices designed for more practical uses like file storage.

One of them is the Sandisk 1TB E30 Solid State Drive. It offers major storage in a nifty package that’s no bigger than a smartphone, making it convenient to access a library of content and memories anywhere you go.

Naturally, you’d want to keep the hard drive safe from bumps and scratches, which you can do so with a pouch that comes free with every purchase during the POPULAR Members Sale.

Kawaii stationery to spark joy in your daily tasks

Sometimes, all it takes are small changes to make your daily routine and tasks seem that much less mundane.

Being visually driven creatures, we humans will naturally be more motivated to get stuff done when there’s cute desk decor or stationery to look at.

The POPULAR Members Sale is where you can stock up on a whole load of them to amp up the kawaii factor of your desk, whether at home, school or the office.

From the adorable whale shark Jinbesan to the aww-inducing Sumikko Gurashi family, you can find these and more plastered across a wide range of stationery, as well as plushies and tote bags.

Like the books, they will be part of the 20% storewide sale, so you can redecorate your space without breaking the bank.

New perks for POPULAR members & big prizes to ‘kiap’ at the sale

Great deals and discounts aside, POPULAR is offering new perks for members via a revamped membership programme.

Those who join or renew their memberships on the POPULAR SG app now get to enjoy 20% off at retail stores during their birthday month. Furthermore, they can gain access to monthly promotion coupons for selected products on the app.

If you’re feeling lucky, head over to POPULAR’s flagship store at Bras Basah Complex, because that’s where the Sure-Win Claw Machine awaits.

Here, shoppers can kiap prizes worth up to S$10,000, including the Nintendo Switch, 3M Polarizing Light, thecoopidea Wireless Earbuds, and lots more.

For a chance to play, one can either spend a minimum of S$80 or sign up for a three-year membership on the POPULAR SG app.

There will also be a game exclusively available to customers who pay with Atome, and that’s a spin-the-wheel where winners can take home POPULAR vouchers, Atome tote bags, and more.

Fret not if you can’t make it to the physical store as there’s an online version of the claw machine. The game will be accessible on POPULAR’s website and lets you win vouchers that you can redeem at all outlets during the sale.

Prizes aren’t the only thing you can kiap. Shoppers who spend S$50 and above will receive S$20 worth of POPULAR vouchers and Timezone game credits so you can have some fun at the arcade after shopping.

Other than that, customers who spend at least S$150 on gadgets and IT products — do note that the 20% storewide sale doesn’t apply to them — can enjoy an S$18 cashback on their next visit.

To find out more about the annual POPULAR Members Sale, visit the official website or follow the bookstore on Facebook and Instagram.

It’s the little things that enrich our lives

A single book or a piece of stationery may not seem like much, but the differences they can bring to our everyday lives can be deeper than you expect.

Having stationery that is both lovely and practical can give you a boost of motivation and add spark to even the most repetitive of tasks.

Between the pages of a book, you can find an infinite number of things: inspiration, knowledge, enlightenment… and the list goes on.

It proves that it doesn’t take a lot to make our lives richer, so long as you know where to look.

