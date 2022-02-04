Man Cooks Pork Trotters With Blowtorch On MacPherson Longkang Grill

Cooking methods have gone through countless reinventions through the generations. However, that doesn’t mean the newest technology in gastronomy is any better than a good old grill.

That’s presumably what this man, who was recently spotted grilling pork trotters in MacPherson, believes in.

While the act of grilling is nothing peculiar, his choice to grill them over a longkang drain cover piqued the interest of a TikToker who filmed the man’s antics.

In the video, the man was seen unapologetically grilling pork trotters with a blowtorch.

Man uses blowtorch to burn outer layers of pork trotters

On 31 Jan, TikTok user brucemathieu8 uploaded a video featuring a man grilling pork trotters over a longkang grill in MacPherson.

In the 1-minute clip, the man was seen seated on a plastic chair with a blowtorch in hand, grilling the first of 6 pork trotters over the longkang.

Source

As the TikTok user approached the man, he looked over unmoved and continued grilling.

After exchanging a few words, Mr Bruce watched on and asked the man about his cooking techniques.

The man then explained that he has to burn off the hair on the trotters before cooking them in a braised sauce.

Source

The TikTok user watched on for a few more seconds and parted ways after exchanging CNY greetings.

Netizens divided on man’s pork trotter preparation methods

The unhygienic sight drew the concern of netizens who commented in droves on the video.

One netizen noted that even if it was for personal consumption, grilling it over a longkang is unhygienic.

Source

On the contrary, other netizens pointed out that the man is technically not cooking the trotter but is instead preparing it. They also shared that the outer layer will be scrubbed before further cooking steps.

Source

Technicalities aside, one netizen shares that either way, preparing ingredients in a public setting will surely invite the authorities to investigate.



Source

Hope man finds another solution to his problem

Whether it’s merely a food preparation method or not, public longkang covers are not meant to be used as cooking grills.

Hopefully, the man in the video learns that his actions may look unhygienic to some and find another way to achieve the results he wants.

Featured image adapted from brucemathieu8 on TikTok.