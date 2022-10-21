S’porean Man Passes Away During Triathlon In Portugal, He Travelled Globally For Races

Singaporean Man Passes Away During Triathlon In Portugal On 15 Oct

A 36-year-old Singaporean man passed away while participating in the Ironman Portugal – Cascais triathlon.

The man was seemingly a veteran of the sport and had participated in various such races around the world.

However, during the latest race, he apparently required medical assistance during the swimming segment of the triathlon.

Despite receiving medical attention, he passed away en route to the hospital.

On Sunday (16 Oct), the official Ironman Portugal Facebook page shared that a participant had passed away while participating in the Cascais triathlon.

The race reportedly comprised a 1.9km swim, a 90km bicycle ride, and a 21km half-marathon.

Lianhe Zaobao has identified the victim as a 36-year-old Singaporean man named Derrick Tee Hui Sheng.

During the race on 15 Oct, Mr Tee reportedly required medical assistance during the swimming segment of the event.

Despite receiving the best medical efforts, Mr Tee passed away in the ambulance while being conveyed to the hospital.

The cause of his death has not been revealed.

Participated in races around the world

According to information on the CoachCox website, Mr Tee participated in six Ironman races between 2016 and 2019 in places such as Bintan and Sydney.

He completed four out of the six races.

The Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Singapore in Lisbon is currently rendering help to the family of the deceased.

MS News sends our deepest condolences to Mr Tee’s loved ones. May he rest in peace.

Featured image adapted from IRONMAN Portugal on Facebook, for illustration purposes only.