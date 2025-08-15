POSB PAssion Run for Kids returns in November; free 3.5km walk for seniors joining with family

POSB PAssion Run for Kids 2025 has fun fitness challenges & interactive activities for all

Finding an activity that keeps the whole family happy — from restless little ones to grandparents who just want something chill — can be super tricky. And if you want it to be healthy and involve community, it feels like an even bigger challenge.

Well, with the POSB PAssion Run for Kids, it’s not. With race categories for every age and fitness level plus a lively carnival area to explore, it’s a great way to get active together while supporting a meaningful cause.

And as an extra treat, this year’s event — happening on 2 Nov 2025 at The Promontory @ Marina Bay — comes with a special offer for families spanning three generations.

Seniors aged 60 & above can join 3.5km walk for free

We all know how important it is to encourage the elderly to stay active, but convincing them to participate in a race can sometimes feel like an uphill battle.

The good news is, POSB PAssion has made it a lot easier. This year, in celebration of SG60, seniors aged 60 and above can join the 3.5km walk for free (U.P. S$40 to S$48) when they register with other family members.

To unlock this offer, at least one child aged 17 or younger and one adult aged 18 or older must be signed up together for the 3.5km walk.

Once registered, they’ll receive a promo code to register the senior at no cost. It’s a relaxed, scenic saunter the whole family can enjoy — minus the pressure of a competitive race.

Race categories for all ages & fitness levels

For those seeking something more intense than a leisurely stroll, there are plenty of competitive race categories to keep you on your toes.

The 600m race is a great introduction to competitive running for kids aged 7 to 8, while older boys and girls between the ages of 9 and 12 can level up with the 1.2km race. Who knows? It could be the start of a lifelong love for fitness and sports.

Things really heat up with the 5km race, open to adults aged 18 and up, as well as youths aged 13 to 17, while the 10km race is the ultimate test for serious runners aged 16 and above who want to push their limits.

Trophies will be awarded to the top three male and female finishers in each race (except the 3.5km walk). Young participants will also earn a finisher medal for completing the following:

5km Youth

1.2km Kids

600m Kids

3.5km Fun Walk (aged 17 and under)

Unwind at 5 themed carnival zones

Crossing the finish line doesn’t mean the day’s over. Stick around for five themed carnival zones designed to entertain, inspire, and spark big dreams:

Energy Booster: Mini fitness challenges and games that build strength, resilience, and confidence.

Kind Connectors: Fun activities that show how small acts of kindness and courage can have a big impact.

Earth Warriors: Hands-on ways for kids to learn about conservation and protecting the planet.

Idea Sparkers: Arts, crafts, and creative projects that encourage imagination and original thinking.

Fun Innovators: Interactive tech exhibits and experiments to inspire budding inventors.

Whether your child’s into sports, art, tech, or just trying new things, there’s something here to keep them happily exploring long after the race is done.

Sign up for POSB PAssion Run for Kids 2025 by 31 Aug for early bird discounts

The POSB PAssion Run for Kids is the perfect way to spend a day with your family, getting active while enjoying some friendly competition and, perhaps most important of all, creating lasting memories together.

Registration is open until 12 Oct, but don’t wait too long — sign up by 31 Aug to enjoy early bird discounts of up to S$10. DBS/POSB cardholders and PAssion Members also get an extra 15% off.

All participants will receive a race T-shirt, personalised race bib, e-certificate, and a phone strap — handy for keeping devices secure while on the move, and a cute keepsake from the day.

Beyond the fun, every sign-up supports the POSB PAssion Kids Fund, which funds educational and developmental programmes for children up to 16 years old.

Here’s everything you need to know to plan your trip:



POSB PAssion Run for Kids 2025

Address: The Promontory @ Marina Bay, 11 Marina Boulevard, Singapore 018940

Date: 2 Nov 2025

Time: 6am – 12pm

Nearest MRT stations: Downtown

For more info and to sign up, visit the official website, and follow POSB on Facebook and Instagram for all the latest updates.

Featured image courtesy of POSB.