20,000 ‘Positivity Pizza’ keychains crafted to encourage Punggol youth to speak up & seek help when bullied

20,000 ‘Positivity Pizza’ crocheted keychains to be distributed to teens in Punggol

For the past 18 months, volunteers have been hard at work crafting 20,000 crocheted keychains for a meaningful cause.

On Sunday (23 March), more than 3,000 of these cheerful, pizza-shaped accessories were distributed at the launch of the Punggol Shore Positivity Pizza Movement at Punggol 21 Community Club.

The “Positivity Pizza” keychains are designed to encourage young people to speak out when they experience bullying, with more set to be handed out in the coming weeks.

How the initiative came about

In a Facebook post on Monday (24 March), Member of Parliament (MP) for Pasir Ris-Punggol, Yeo Wan Ling, shared that many Punggol Shore youths and families have expressed concerns about navigating the online world.

“While legislation such as our recently passed Online Harms Bill can provide some safety nets, it is essential for our community and families to be aware and to arm ourselves with resources if our young ones are victims of online harms and cyberbullying,” she noted.

This concern sparked the creation of the Positivity Pizza Movement, which aims to raise awareness, offer resources, and remind youths that they are loved and supported during difficult times.

According to The Straits Times (ST), Ms Yeo also shared the personal story that inspired the initiative.

A 13-year-old girl had confided in her about self-harm tendencies, which she developed after experiencing bullying at school.

During their counselling session, the girl noticed a rabbit keychain on Ms Yeo’s bag and asked if she could have it, saying it would serve as a reminder that someone cared for her.

Ms Yeo explained that the pizza-shaped keychain would deliver the same message: that “there are people out there who care”, and to give youths the “strength and courage” to speak up when they face challenges.

She wrote in her Facebook post:

Over the past 18 months, we have handsewn and crocheted over 20,000 Pizza Keychain Plushies, so that every single Punggol Shore Youth would be gifted a plushie to remind that that our community loves them and have partners and resources to make the bullying go away.

Rising concerns over youth mental health

Ms Yeo acknowledged the growing concern over youth mental health, particularly issues like cyberbullying and online harms.

In response, the community has come together with a message of positivity and reassurance, emphasising its commitment to supporting every youth.

When asked about her plans for the upcoming General Election (GE) 2025, Ms Yeo expressed her willingness to serve in the newly created Punggol GRC, stating she would be “delighted to serve” if called upon.

She also highlighted the strong relationships she and her team have built with residents over the past five years, earning their trust and fostering meaningful friendships.

