Not a toy: Real possum spotted among plush toys at airport gift shop in Australia

Possum discovered in gift shop at Hobart airport

Everyone loves a plush toy at a gift shop, but what about spotting the actual animal itself?

The sight of a possum caused quite a stir for passengers and staff at Hobart International Airport earlier this week.

The surprise visitor was discovered nestled among soft toys in the airport’s gift shop.

It chills out with animal plush toys

Around 11.45am on Wednesday (18 March), Hobart Airport staff, led by Liam Bloomfield, the multi-site manager at Lagardere AWPL, found the possum comfortably settled within the native plush toys in the shop, according to ABC Australia.

“It looked like he was pretty comfortable with his friends there,” said Mr Bloomfield, noting the animal seemed relaxed and unbothered by its unusual surroundings.

The situation took a wild turn, however, when the possum decided to explore the terminal.

Things got a bit chaotic as the possum made its way out of the shop, with passengers scrambling to catch a glimpse and snap videos, he recalled.

Safely escorted back to the wild

A swift response from airport staff ensured the possum was safely escorted back outside, avoiding any disruption to passengers.

Mr Bloomfield praised the airport management for their handling of the situation, calling it a “nice little spike of happiness” in an otherwise routine day at the airport.

Airport’s ongoing redevelopment work might be the reason it got in

While the possum’s method of entry remains a mystery, Mr Bloomfield speculated that ongoing redevelopment work at the airport might have given the animal an opportunity to wander in.

Regardless, the uninvited guest certainly added a memorable moment to the airport’s day.

Also read: Rescuers find male koala holding & hugging deceased female by a tree in Australia



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Featured image adapted from ABC Australia.