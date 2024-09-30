Potato Head says goodbye to restaurant & bar on Keong Saik Road, making way for ‘new concept’

Potato Head says it will switch over to new concept at 36 Keong Saik Road in mid-October

Potato Head, which runs a restaurant and bar located in an iconic heritage building on Keong Saik Road, has said goodbye to its venue in Singapore.

This was announced in an Instagram post on Monday (30 Sept), after 10 years of operations in Singapore.

Potato Head thanks team for their efforts

In the post, Potato Head indicated that it would be leaving 36 Keong Saik Road, a triangular-shaped shophouse that housed the former Tong Ah Coffee Shop.

It thanked their incredible team for their efforts that allowed them to host “fun parties” on the premises, including bringing in local and international talents for gigs at the rooftop bar, saying:

We’re extremely proud to have contributed to some Good Times in the city over the years.

Potato Head will continue in Bali

Unfortunately, at least some of these team members seem set to leave, with Potato Head saying:

We wish them all the best in their next journeys.

Potato Head itself will continue, albeit at its resort in Bali, Desa Potato Head.

Potato Head ‘making way for next iteration of 36 Keong Saik Road’

However, the post seemed to have caused some confusion among fans who thought it was closing for good.

In response to a netizen who asked when its last day would be, Potato Head said that it was “still open”.

The account also clarified that it was not closing down for good, but “making way for the next iteration of 36 Keong Saik Road”.

Asked when it would switch over to the new concept, it replied that this would be starting from mid-October.

The company has urged customers to keep an eye on its social media accounts in the coming days to find out what the “next reimagination of 36 Keong Saik Road” would be.

Potato Head at Keong Saik opened in 2014

Potato Head, a hospitality and entertainment group, opened its first venture outside Indonesia at 36 Keong Saik Road in June 2014.

The four-storey venue became known for burger restaurant Three Buns on the first floor.

Three Buns even spawned a second outlet at Robertson Quay’s Quayside, which closed in March after six years.

On the second floor of Potato Head Keong Saik is a table-service restaurant and the third floor is Studio 1939 Bar, described as “a decadent drinking den with an ever-evolving cocktail menu”.

Another highlight is on the fourth floor — an open-air rooftop bar where patrons could have a tipple under the fairy lights with views of shophouses and skyscrapers.

Now that a vital nightlife attraction on Keong Saik Road has said goodbye, it remains to be seen whether the next concept at the building will be able to fill its shoes.

