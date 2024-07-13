Pots & dishes thrown from Ang Mo Kio block by mystery person, police investigating

Pots & dishes thrown from Ang Mo Kio block over two days

In yet another case of high-rise killer litter in Ang Mo Kio, pots and dishes were reportedly thrown from an HDB block in Ang Mo Kio by a mystery person.

The police have been investigating the incident in order to catch the culprit.

Ang Mo Kio block is 25 stories high

The incidents occurred at Block 700A Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The block, which is close to Ang Mo Kio Central, has 25 floors.

Worryingly, there is a kindergarten on the ground floor of the block.

Pots & dishes thrown from Ang Mo Kio block from 10-11 July

A resident named only as Mr Wang (transliterated from Mandarin) told Shin Min that the killer litter fell four times over two consecutive days this week.

On Wednesday (1o July) afternoon, soil rained down from above at 2pm, followed by pots at 4pm and 6pm, said the 57-year-old real estate agent who lives on the second floor.

On Thursday (11 July) afternoon, ceramic dishes were thrown down.

Due to his unit’s location on the second floor, he clearly heard the sound of the objects falling. They landed on the road in front of the block and the grass patch behind it, he added.

Police investigate incidents over two days

Shin Min observed that the police had cordoned off an area on the ground floor of the block on Wednesday.

An investigator wearing a white helmet was seen looking around on the ground. Ceramic fragments were in the grass, believed to have dropped from above.

Police officers also went floor-by-floor to question residents.

A 25th-floor resident told the paper that the police had questioned him on Thursday, asking whether any of his potted plants were missing, but they were all intact.

Another resident named only as Mrs Chen (transliterated from Mandarin) said she learnt about the incidents on Thursday, and later observed traces of mud on the road.

On Thursday, the police were seen at the scene again. Besides going up and down Block 700A, they also went to neighbouring blocks to make observations and question residents.

In response to Shin Min’s queries, the police confirmed that they had received a report on the case and it was under investigation.

Residents hope culprit will be caught soon

Residents told the paper that they hoped the culprit would be caught soon.

Unable to rest, Mr Wang said he went to Block 119 opposite in an attempt to catch the individual red-handed and inform the police.

Another resident, 64-year-old Mr Chen (transliterated from Mandarin), said he was thankful that nobody had been injured.

37-year-old Ms Zheng (transliterated from Mandarin), also a resident, was worried about the kindergarten in the block.

Many parents arrive there to pick up their children in the evening, she said, and it would be a disaster if they get hit.

