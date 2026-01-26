Pregnant driver in M’sia loses control while overtaking, crashes into family on motorcycle & kills father

Pregnant driver loses control of car and crashes motorcycle, kills one and injures two others

A pregnant woman in Pendang, Malaysia, lost control of her car and crashed into a motorcycle carrying a family of three, resulting in one fatality and two injuries.

According to Oriental Daily News, the accident happened around 11.10am on Wednesday (14 Jan) on the Kuala Lumpur-Seremban highway in the Pendang district.

Pregnant driver swerves into oncoming lane while overtaking

The 26-year-old woman, who is eight months pregnant, was driving a red Perodua Axia when she reportedly attempted to overtake another vehicle.

During the manoeuvre, she reportedly lost control of the car and veered into the oncoming lane.

Her vehicle collided directly with a motorcycle travelling in the opposite direction.

Motorcyclist killed on the spot, wife and toddler badly hurt

The impact killed the motorcyclist, 37-year-old Mohd Hafiz Maya, at the scene.

His wife, 31, suffered severe head injuries and a fractured pelvis. Meanwhile, their 20-month-old daughter sustained a fractured skull and a broken thigh.

Both were rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

The pregnant driver also suffered from abdominal discomfort and is currently receiving medical treatment.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which covers reckless or dangerous driving causing death.

