Pregnant woman dies after tugboat capsizes in Thailand river

21-year-old pregnant woman dies after tugboat operated by her husband capsizes

A 21-year-old pregnant woman tragically lost her life after a tugboat capsized in the Pa Sak River in Nakhon Luang district, Ayutthaya, Thailand, on 14 Oct.

Despite rescue efforts, Ms Pennapaporn’s (name transliterated) body was only recovered nearly 24 hours later, as reported by Thailand’s Thairath.

Driver loses control, causing the boat to overturn

The incident occurred while the woman’s husband, 24-year-old Sirawut (name transliterated), was operating the tugboat.

He was steering the last boat in a convoy of six, towing three barges loaded with minerals from Wat Phanan Choeng pier towards Jumbo pier.

According to Sirawut, the accident occurred when they reached a river bend. He lost control of the tugboat, causing it to tilt and flip over.

He managed to jump into the water and swim to safety, but his wife was trapped inside and swept away by the strong current.

Body found face-up 200m downstream

Rescue teams and divers launched an overnight search, coordinating with five other tugboats to secure the sunken vessel.

Around 200 metres downstream, near Wat Bandai pier, they discovered Ms Pennapaporn’s lifeless body.

Her body was found face-up, still wearing a black shirt, but her trousers were missing, likely torn off in the chaos of the capsizing, according to Channel 7.

At the time of the accident, Ms Pennapaporn was six to seven months pregnant.

Tension on towing rope is likely cause of accident

The Ayutthaya Marine Office explained that the convoy was part of the river reopening operations, and the accident occurred during the tenth convoy of the day.

Tension on the towing rope likely contributed to the flip.

Police are investigating the incident, while marine officers plan to retrieve and inspect the sunken vessel.

Authorities are examining whether safety protocols were followed and if negligence played a role.

Mr Sirawut, who waited on the riverbank during the search, collapsed in grief upon seeing his wife’s body.

Featured image adapted from ทีมเจ้าพระยา ฝ่ายกู้ภัยทางน้ำ หน่วยกู้ภัยอยุธยา on Facebook and Daily News.