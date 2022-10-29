Teachers At S’pore Govt Preschools Will Get Up To 30% Pay Raise From 2023

Teachers At Government-Supported Preschools Will Get 10-30% Pay Raise Over Next 2 Years

The responsibilities of teachers in pre-schools have evolved tremendously in recent times, as parents’ expectations keep rising.

The demands of the job have apparently caused a talent drain in the preschool sector, with Singapore now needing to attract more educators.

For those still trudging on, the Government has announced a salary increase for all Government-supported preschool educators in the next two years.

These teachers will see a salary increase of 10 to 30% over that period.

Plans to improve and review working conditions are also on the cards.

Only teachers from 5 government preschool operators get raise

According to The Straits Times (ST), monthly salaries of preschool educators will range from S$2,900 to S$6,600 by 2024.

Fresh graduates poised to join the five Government anchor operators will also get a starting salary of S$2,800 from 2023. This is an increase from the current pay of S$2,600.

The five Government anchor operators are:

PCF Sparkletots

My First Skool

M.Y. World

Skool4Kidz

E-Bridge Pre-School

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports that these anchor operators make up 40% of the early-childhood workforce.

Speaking at the Early Childhood Celebrations at Suntec City Convention and Exhibition Centre, Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulfikli said that there are about 23,000 preschool educators in Singapore.

However, demand for them requires the sector to attract over 3,500 more by 2025.

Mr Masagos also shared that the salary increase will help attract and retain talent to support the preschool sector.

Demands of pre-schools teachers have become more complex

Concerning the demands of childhood educators in Singapore, Mr Massagos explained that they have become more complex. Educators must now possess a wide range of competencies and deeper skills.

With preschools becoming more inclusive, educators will need new skills to manage a classroom of diverse learners. That includes those with additional needs.

In tandem with this growing requirement placed on educators, salaries will also have to rise, he said.

Mr Masagos then pointed out that teachers’ salaries in Government-supported preschools have increased by around 20% from 2018 to 2021.

This outpaces the general market, although more can be done.

Improvements to teachers’ wellbeing are in the works

On top of the salary increase, improvements in educators’ well-being and working conditions are also in the pipeline.

According to a poll conducted recently, educators have expressed difficulty in spending time with loved ones as they often work after hours or even on weekends.

Some have also shared that they were not adequately recognised as professionals for their efforts in nurturing children.

Addressing these concerns, Mr Masagos claimed that the relevant authorities are working on solutions.

Ideas such as centre closures on Saturdays and increasing the pool of relief staff are just some of the many examples touted by the Minister.

Although these things take time, Mr Masagos said that parents can immediately start showing more appreciation for teachers to improve relations.

Featured image adapted from MY World Preschool Ltd on Facebook.