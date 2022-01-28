President Halimah Sheds Tears As She Thanks Covid-19 Frontliners

As we all know, the battle against the pandemic has seemingly been endless here in Singapore. This means that for the past 2 years, our frontliners have been working tirelessly for the nation too.

To honour their hard work and bravery, President Halimah Yacob held the third #ServingSG event at the Istana yesterday (27 Jan) for 25 frontline workers.

During her speech, Mdm Halimah could not help but tear up upon acknowledging all their hard work and sacrifices.

Here’s what went down during the heartwarming event at Istana.

Frontliners invited to appreciation event at Istana

On Thursday (27 Jan), President Halimah held the third #ServingSg event at the Istana to show appreciation to all frontliners for their sacrifices and hard work in curbing the virus.

Source

25 Covid-19 frontliners were present for the event, where Mdm Halimah gave a heartening speech and presented them with small tokens of gratitude.

Source

Among the service staff in attendance were the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) Crisis Strategy and Operations Group and the vaccination operations task group, reports The Straits Times (ST).

Mdm Halimah tears up while starting her speech

According to ST, Mdm Halimah became emotional following a video screening of the song “Singapore Stands By You”.

This music video, sung by various local artists, was launched in July last year to inspire citizens to express their support for frontliners who have been working extra hard during the pandemic.

Mdm Halimah made her speech with teary eyes, expressing how “it’s been a truly difficult 2 years”. She also emphasised the importance of supporting our frontline workers.

Source

Adding on, she mentioned how “despite the odds, public staff got the job done and remained resolute in their (your) mission”.

President acknowledges officers’ dedication & Singaporeans’ support

In a Facebook post the same day, Mdm Halimah expressed her appreciation towards all the brave frontliners who have been handling pandemic operations.

She also noted how their service often goes unnoticed, and that Singaporeans should collectively express their support for them.

Source

She then ended her post on a positive note, believing that the nation can better face future difficulties as one.

Show your support towards our frontliners

While it is an emotional sight to witness for Singaporeans, we must not forget the immense courage of our public servants.

A small gesture of appreciation can mean a lot to the brave individuals who have been protecting us from the very start of the pandemic.

Our team gives our warmest thanks to all frontliners for all their hard work and effort.

For now, let’s all do our part and stay safe during these trying times.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from CNA on YouTube.