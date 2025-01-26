Is this a scam: ‘Pretty’ streamer from China reveals ‘true self’ at award event, shocks fans with drastic contrast

‘Pretty’ streamer shocks netizens with drastic contrast with real-life looks

Recently, a mobile gaming company, that created the game QQ Speed, hosted an awards ceremony in Taicang, Jiangsu province, China.

One of the highlights of the event was the appearance of the popular gaming streamer You Chong (name transliterated), who won the Top 12 Most Popular Streamer Award.

Known for her good looks and slim figure, many fans waited in anticipation as she was called to receive her award.

Streamer’s IRL appearance at awards event shocks fans

However, when she went on stage to receive her award, her actual appearance left her fans stunned, according to Shin Min Daily News (SMDN).

You Chong, whose name translates to “young pet”, is known for her captivating content and detailed breakdowns of racing techniques.

Her livestreams involve voice commentary, with only a cropped-out photo displaying the face of a slim young woman with long black hair, fair skin, and red lips.

However, the person who showed up during the award show had a completely different appearance.

Whilst also sporting long black hair, You Chong in person looked less slim than the person in her livestream photo, with less defined facial features.

Contrast in appearance elicits strong reaction from fans

You Chong hastily introduced herself on stage and thanked the organisers before leaving. According to SMDN, the venue fell silent as she finished her speech.

It was the first time You Chong had made an appearance in person, as many had only previously seen her profile picture. This triggered a wave of reactions by her fans and netizens on social media.

Some even joked that the streamer looked three times bigger in real life and called for police intervention, jokingly suggesting she might weigh over 100 kilograms.

On her Douyin account, You Chong wrote in response to criticisms from netizens: “I’ve looked like this since 2023. Do you think I can transform?”

