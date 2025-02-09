‘I’m fine, perfect’: Priest continues normal duties after being punched by man at Upper Thomson church

Priest at Upper Thomson church was shocked to be punched, has ‘a bit of a headache’

Father Cary Chan, who was punched at the Church of the Holy Spirit along Upper Thomson Road, has said he’s “fine” after the incident.

In fact, he resumed his normal duties hours later, he told 8world News in an interview posted on Facebook.

Upper Thomson church priest didn’t expect to be hit

Asked about the alleged assault on Sunday (9 Feb) morning, Father Chan said he was “a bit shocked” as he didn’t expect to be hit.

When reporters enquired whether he was “feeling good”, he agreed, though he had “a bit of a headache”.

He was later observed to be none the worse for wear as he continued his duties, with the church’s activities unaffected.

Priest led Mass after the incident

After the incident, which took place after the 9.30am Mass, he even led the next Mass at 11.30am, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported.

Parishioners said he didn’t appear to be affected, with a 17-year-old altar server describing him as “no different”.

Father Chan, however, told CNA that he felt his head “throbbing” during the Mass, but he didn’t want his parishioners to know.

Alleged attacker has special needs

As for the 22-year-old alleged attacker, he is a regular churchgoer who has special needs and is partially blind.

The priest said he knows the man very well and believes he didn’t recognise him when he lashed out.

The man began shouting loudly after the 9.30am Mass as he had become agitated by his backpack being removed from the church and demanded it back, Father Chan.

This prompted the priest to lead him out to a lobby outside the hall.

This was where he punched the priest after getting his bag back, knocking his glasses off.

Alleged attacker is ‘harmless’, says churchgoer

The man was restrained and the police called.

A 60-year-old churchgoer named only as Mr Lee, who arrived at the church at about 11.20am, saw the man being led away by at least five police officers. He was not handcuffed.

The parishioner confirmed that the man has special needs.

While he “tends to be in his own world”, he is “harmless”, Mr Lee said.

The Police said it had arrested the man for an offence of public nuisance and will be referring him to the Institute of Mental Health for further assessment.

