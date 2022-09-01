Prima Deli Uses Cheese Slice For Birthday Greeting On Cake, Bakery Apologises For ‘Unacceptable’ Incident

Prima Deli Tampines Outlet Uses Cheese Slice For Birthday Cake Greeting

UPDATE (5.52pm): Prima Deli apologises for the unpleasant experience the customer, a long-time supporter, went through.

The bakery says the incident is unacceptable and they have issued a serious warning to the franchise outlet.

Prima Deli is also reiterating to all franchise owners and staff on proper operating procedures and service delivery standards to ensure this does not happen again.

No birthday celebration is complete without a cake. And for some, they prefer going back to what they know, ordering the same cake from the same bakery year after year.

But if you think that’s a foolproof way to ensure the cake wouldn’t disappoint, that’s where you’re wrong.

Recently, a man took to Facebook to share about a cake he ordered from Prima Deli Tampines — a bakery he has allegedly patronised for the past 10 years.

But when he received his cake, he found that it was subpar compared to those from previous years.

He also pointed out that his birthday greetings were bizarrely written on a slice of cheese, instead of white chocolate.

‘Happy birthday’ greeting written on cheese slice

On Wednesday (31 Aug), the man took to the Complaint Singapore Facebook group to share about the disappointing cake he recently ordered from the Prima Deli outlet at Block 201B Tampines Street 21.

When he received the cake, he found that someone had the “ingenious” idea of ‘writing’ his birthday greeting on a piece of sliced cheese.

The man elaborated that he had even paid an extra S$3 to have it adorned with the birthday greeting.

When he approached the staff to ask about the matter, the staff simply said it was “normal”.

Unable to ask for a refund or exchange as there were no other cakes of the same size, the man reluctantly took the cake home.

The man’s family was apparently so “annoyed” with the cheese slice that they proceeded to remove it immediately.

However, when the family did so, they discovered that the cheese was actually hiding multiple “holes” in the cake.

Had apparently patronised store for past ten years

The man went on to explain that he had ordered birthday cakes from the same store nearly every year for the past decade.

From his past experiences, the birthday greeting was usually ‘written’ on a piece of white chocolate, and not cheese.

To prove his point, he shared an old picture he had of the lettering on a Prima Deli cake he ordered previously, which came with a piece of white chocolate.

The man also shared another picture of a Prima Deli Hazelnut Delight cake he previously purchased, which perfectly resembled the picture shown on the bakery’s website.

At the same time, the cake looks visibly different from the one he had recently received, which the man thinks had been “tampered” with.

Customer expresses disappointment

Expressing his disappointment and anger about the issue, the man urged Prima Deli to investigate the matter.

Being served such a cake is “an utter disgrace” and is “disrespectful” to customers, he said.

While he has been a long-time customer of the store, the man said this will be his last time patronising the outlet.

