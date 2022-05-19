Primary 1 Registration To Start From 29 Jun, 40 Non-Priority Slots Available Per School

Parents Can Register Kids For Primary 1 Online From 29 Jun

Enrolling in primary school can be an exciting experience for children and their parents.

At the same time, it can also be quite a competitive and nerve-racking process. Hence, it helps for parents to take note of important details in advance.

For instance, this year’s exercise, which will start on 29 Jun, will take place online just like last year.

Here are the key dates for parents to take note of:

Phase 1: 29 Jun, 9am to 30 Jun, 4.30pm

Phase 2A: 6 Jul, 9am to 8 Jul, 4.30pm

Phase 2B: 19 Jul, 9am to 20 Jul, 4.30pm

Phase 2C: 27 Jul, 9am to 29 Jul, 4.30pm

Phase 2C Supplementary: 15 Aug, 9am to 16 Aug, 4.30pm

Number of non-priority slots doubles to 40

According to a press release by the Ministry of Education (MOE), the Primary 1 (P1) registration exercise will take place from 29 Jun to 31 Oct 2022.

There will be several changes in this year’s exercise.

For instance, Phases 2A(1) and 2A(2) will be combined into one Phase 2A. This is for children whose parents or siblings are former students of the school, and/or whose parents are staff or committee members.

Additionally, the number of places in Phase 2C – the most competitive phase – will double from 20 to 40. Therefore, there will be more spots available for children who do not qualify for earlier phases.

Phase 1: For children with siblings studying in the same school.

Phase 2A: For children whose parents or siblings are former students of the school. This includes parents who are staff or members of the School Advisory or Management Committee and alumni association.

Phase 2B: For children whose parents are volunteers, members of the church, or clan connected with the school, or active community leaders.

Phase 2C: For children with no ties to a school.

Phase 2C Supplementary: For children who do not qualify or were unsuccessful in earlier phases.

MOE will update the list of primary schools and vacancies on the P1 registration website by mid-Jun.

MOE advises parents to set up Singpass before registration exercise

Like last year’s exercise, registration will be fully online with no in-person registration in schools.

Parents registering their children under Phases 1, 2A, and 2B can do so via an online application form which will be available on the P1 registration website during the respective application periods.

Those applying under Phases 2C and 2C Supplementary should register online using the Primary 1 Internet System.

Parents will require Singpass accounts for both registration modes. Therefore, MOE advises them to ensure their accounts are valid and set up with 2-Factor Authentication before registration begins.

All the best for new students

Under the Compulsory Education Act, it is compulsory for children born born between 2 Jan 2016 and 1 Jan 2017 to participate in this year’s P1 registration exercise or enrol in a special education (SPED) school.

We wish parents all the best in their applications and hope they manage to get their kids into their preferred school.

For more information, you can visit MOE’s website.

Featured image adapted from Ministry of Education, Singapore on Facebook and Facebook.

