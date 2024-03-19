Pritam Singh says he’ll focus on parliamentary & WP duties following charges related to Raeesah Khan case

Pritam Singh issues media statement regarding charges, says he will focus on parliamentary duties

On Tuesday (19 March), Leader of the Opposition and Workers’ Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh received two charges in relation to a case involving Raeesah Khan, a former Member of Parliament (MP) of his party.

He then issued a media statement on the matter via Facebook, emphasising that he has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Singh added that until the legal process has come to a close, he plans to continue with his parliamentary and town council duties.

Pritam Singh addresses charges related to Raeesah Khan case

In his statement, Singh said that he was charged with two counts under the Parliament (Privileges, Immunities and Powers) Act for providing a “false answer” to the Committee of Privileges in December 2021 on 18 March.

He then received a notice to attend the State Courts on 19 March at 11am.

“I pleaded not guilty to both charges at the State Courts this morning, and have claimed trial,” Singh wrote.

Until the legal process comes to a complete close, I will continue with all my Parliamentary duties and Town Council responsibilities.

These involve but are not limited to Meet-the-People sessions, estate walks, house visits, and Hammer outreaches, amongst others.

Singh thanks Singaporeans for support of WP

Singh went on to share that when he first entered politics, he was “under no illusion” about the challenges that lay ahead, especially when it came to building a more balanced and democratic political system in Singapore.

“Even as the work continues, it has been my privilege and honour to be part of a Workers’ Party team that advances this cause,” Singh said. “I will continue to play my part in this endeavour.”

He also thanked Singaporeans for their continued support for the efforts of the WP, adding: “Let’s press on.”

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the pre-trial conference will take place on 17 April at 9am, about a month from now.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Pritam Singh on Facebook.