Private ambulance overtakes vehicles dangerously in Kallang, strikes kerb when forced to brake

Netizens criticise driver of private ambulance seen overtaking cars dangerously along Kallang Airport Way

While travelling at high speed, a private ambulance was seen overtaking other vehicles dangerously before striking the kerb along Kallang Airport Way.

Dashcam footage posted onto the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page has gained more than 97,000 views and 700 reactions, with netizens critical of the driving.

Private ambulance overtakes vehicles along Kallang Airport Way

In the video, the Goodwill Ambulance Services medical transport can be seen overtaking other vehicles after turning into Kallang Airport Way.

One of them was a grey van in the left lane, which is for vehicles filtering into the Nicoll Highway and the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE).

The ambulance overtook the van in the right lane, even though that lane is for vehicles making a U-turn.

The ambulance then overtook the camcar, which was also in the left lane.

Private ambulance overtakes camcar by driving over chevron markings

As the two vehicles approached a fork in the road, the ambulance signalled left, drove over chevron markings and cut in front of the camcar at a relatively high speed.

However, as the filter lane merged into another filter lane going towards the KPE, a car with the right of way approached from the other filter lane.

This forced the ambulance to slam the brakes, but as the driver was unable to brake in time, it struck the kerb.

It is not clear whether the ambulance was carrying any patients at the time of the incident.

Netizens critical of dangerous driving

Most netizens were critical of the ambulance driver’s dangerous overtaking manoeuvres and called for the authorities to take action.

One netizen pointed out that the ambulance was for non-urgent cases and wondered if the driver thought he was a Formula One driver instead.

Another noted that the driver’s duty was to respond to emergencies instead of creating them.

MS News has reached out to Goodwill Ambulance for more information.

