Changi Airport to unveil private terminal & lifestyle hub in 2027, with dining & pet-friendly spaces

Changi Airport to unveil revamped private terminal and lifestyle hub in mid-2027

A more indulgent way to travel is on the horizon at Changi Airport, with plans underway to transform its former VIP terminal into an exclusive private gateway, alongside a refreshed lifestyle enclave.

The upcoming development will also introduce new dining concepts, wellness offerings, and even pet-friendly spaces.

Former CIP terminal to get a luxe makeover

On Wednesday (15 April), Changi Airport Group (CAG) announced that redevelopment works have begun on the former Commercially Important Persons (CIP) terminal at Terminal 2.

The site is being reimagined into a premium travel and lifestyle destination, with an opening slated for mid-2027.

At its core will be a new private terminal designed for travellers who value a more seamless and personalised airport experience.

This space will be jointly operated by CAG and Plaza Premium Group (PPG), a global airport hospitality provider.

Guests can expect discreet, end-to-end service, including smooth transfers to boarding gates, access to exclusive lounges, private suites, and curated dining experiences.

Where luxury meets discretion

Beyond comfort, the terminal is also designed with privacy in mind.

A sophisticated event space will cater to both larger entourages and intimate gatherings, offering a setting that balances scale with discretion.

CAG’s Senior Vice-President Ang Siew Min said today’s travellers are increasingly seeking a “personalised premium experience”, rather than just a comfortable place to spend time before their flight.

PPG Chief Transformation Officer Mei Mei Song added that the partnership aims to raise the bar for personalised airport hospitality, combining global expertise with Changi’s operational strengths.

Expanded Hub & Spoke with new experiences

The surrounding Hub & Spoke cluster will also undergo a significant expansion, evolving into a vibrant lifestyle destination in its own right.

Visitors can expect a broader mix of dining options, wellness facilities, and pet-friendly amenities, making it just as appealing for a weekend outing as it is for pre-flight downtime.

A standout feature will be Changi’s first covered amphitheatre, paired with an open-air plaza designed to host everything from intimate performances to mid-sized community events.

Located near Terminal 2 and the upcoming Hotel Indigo, the revamped development is set to transform the southern end of the airport into a dynamic hub for travel, leisure, and community experiences.

Also read: Changi Airport named World’s Best Airport, SIA ranked 3rd, Scoot 5th in World’s Best Airlines for 2026

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Featured image courtesy of Changi Airport Group.