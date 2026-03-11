Man charged after posting TikTok videos promoting racial ill will, false claims about CPF & vote tracing

59-year-old man who allegedly promoted racial ill will and spread falsehoods on TikTok to be charged

A 59-year-old man was charged in court on Wednesday (11 March) after allegedly posting several TikTok videos containing false statements and remarks that promoted ill will between racial groups in Singapore.

In a joint news release on Tuesday (10 March), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) Office said the charges relate to four videos posted on his TikTok account in 2023 and 2025.

One of the videos, posted on 26 Aug 2025, allegedly contained remarks that promoted ill will between the Chinese community and other racial groups in Singapore.

The video also claimed that the Government uses its resources to nurture leaders only from the Chinese race, a statement authorities said is false.

According to the authorities, the man also made statements in the same video that were criminally defamatory of various public officials.

Earlier TikTok videos in 2023 contained false claims

The man had also posted two earlier TikTok videos in 2023 that contained false statements of fact.

In a video uploaded on 12 Aug 2023, he claimed that no low- or middle-income Central Provident Fund (CPF) members who used their CPF savings to repay their Housing & Development Board (HDB) housing loans had reached either the Basic Retirement Sum or the Full Retirement Sum in their CPF accounts.

Another video posted on 17 July 2023 shows him claiming that the Government could trace votes to penalise voters.

Authorities said both claims are false.

Conditional warnings issued in 2024

In 2024, the Police and the POFMA Office issued the man 24-month conditional warnings in relation to the 2023 videos.

The warnings required him to refrain from committing criminal offences during the specified period.

However, he allegedly breached those conditions after committing offences linked to the August 2025 video.

As a result, authorities also charged him for the offences related to the earlier 2023 videos.

The man faced two counts of defamation under Section 500 of the Penal Code and one count of attempting to promote feelings of ill will between racial groups under Section 298A(a) of the same Act.

He also faced three counts of communicating false statements of fact under Section 7 of POFMA.

CNA reported that he is expected to appear in court again on 8 April.

Featured image adapted from @jay.ishhaq.rajoo on TikTok and greenwish _ on Pexels, for illustration purposes only.