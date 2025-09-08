POFMA order issued to TikTok user for false claims of pro-Chinese bias by S’pore Govt

POFMA order issued to TikTok user over TikTok post alleging racial bias

A Correction Direction under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) was issued to TikTok user Jay Ish’haq Rajoo on Sunday (7 Sept) for false statements he made in a post published on 26 Aug.

The original post has since been taken down.

According to the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY), Mr Jay’s claims caused “serious misunderstandings” and undermined “public confidence in the Government’s commitment to serve the interests of Singapore and Singaporeans, regardless of race, language or religion”.

It also set out the false assertions made in the post alongside the corresponding facts.

The Correction Direction requires Mr Jay to publish a correction notice on his TikTok account, which he has done.

TikTok post falsely alleged pro-Chinese bias

Mr Jay’s video focused on the Government’s support for the Chinese Community Leadership Course (CCLC).

In it, he alleged that Minister Chee Hong Tat had announced plans to provide funding and resources to attract mainland Chinese nationals to Singapore and groom them for leadership positions.

He further claimed that public resources were being used solely to nurture leaders from the Chinese race.

MCCY clarified that both assertions are false.

No scheme has been announced to bring in mainland Chinese, and leadership development in Singapore is not restricted by race.

The CCLC, MCCY explained, is being developed by the Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations (SFCCA) together with the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCCI).

Government support for the initiative includes funding and assistance with programme design.

Eligibility is limited to Singapore citizens who are “active in the community and have demonstrated a passion to serve”, while foreigners are not eligible.

Participants will be nominated by local Chinese clans and business groups, with selection managed by SFCCA and SCCCI.

Designed to build leadership capacity in community organisations, the programme also aims to deepen participants’ understanding of Singapore’s multiracial and multicultural context.

Previously sparked debate over IKEA halal food

Before the POFMA order, Mr Jay had drawn attention for a TikTok post about the lack of halal food at IKEA Alexandra, unlike the Tampines outlet.

His comments prompted accusations of entitlement, with some netizens urging him not to “weaponise” religion.

In a follow-up, he argued that halal food was a dietary requirement rather than a privilege, and urged IKEA to show consistency and “walk the talk” on its social responsibility.

Featured image adapted from @jay.ishhaq.rajoo on TikTok.