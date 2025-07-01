S’pore property agent receives letter asking for sex in exchange for HDB deal with ‘high commission’

Property agent stunned by vulgar letter requesting sex for “high commission” property deal

A Singapore property agent has gone public with her shock after receiving a disturbing letter from a supposed client, offering to buy an HDB flat through her in exchange for sex.

30-year-old Desiree Leung, a Senior Marketing Director at ERA Realty, shared the incident on Instagram on 30 June.

Speaking to MS News, she said she felt “greatly disturbed and uncomfortable that someone even dared to do this”.

Letter asked to ‘spend one hour’ at sender’s home for ‘high comission’

The letter, addressed to Ms Leung, began with vague talk of a property deal. But it soon took an uncomfortable turn when the sender invited her to his home, asking her to “spend one hour” with him.

He also specified a meeting point — Jalan Besar Town Council at 10am — and claimed she would “benefit and get high commission” from the “value opportunity”.

“Although I [have met] weird clients before, this is the first time I’ve received this kind of disturbing letter,” Ms Leung wrote on the Instagram post.

‘I was in shock’

Ms Leung told MS News that her office received the letter on 29 June. She collected it the next day, only to be stunned by the vulgar content inside.

Despite the “bad English”, the beginning of the letter initially felt as though nothing was amiss, simply stating an “intention to buy HDB”.

“But reading the middle of the content, which was the vulgar portion and an invitation to meet, I was in shock,” Ms Leung said.

She added that she began to worry for her safety, as her job often involves meeting new people.

Receiving a physical letter from a stranger, instead of the usual text or call, made it all the more unsettling.

Not the first time she’s been harassed

Unfortunately, this wasn’t an isolated incident.

In a previous case, a man who contacted her about renting a unit suddenly exposed himself during a WhatsApp video call. She hung up and blocked him immediately.

Ms Leung also shared that she had received inappropriate messages from men trying to “get to know” her, which she would usually filter out before arranging any in-person meetings.

Ms Leung shared that some of her female peers have also experienced similar or worse, including being upskirted or harassed by clients, particularly in sales-related industries such as insurance.

‘I posted it because I didn’t know what else to do’

Initially, Ms Leung posted about the letter on Instagram to vent.

But after talking to friends and receiving concerned messages from followers, she decided to share it more widely on Facebook and TikTok to raise awareness and see if other agents had received similar letters.

“In case anything happened to me in the future, this person would be the main suspect,” she added.

Since posting her experience, the public response has been overwhelming.

Many were shocked and outraged, with several urging her to file a police report over the incident, which she has since done.

“As a mother of 3, if I’m subjected to this kind of harassment, I can only imagine what younger female agents might face,” she told MS News.

“Just because we market ourselves publicly doesn’t mean we’ve signed up to be disrespected.”

She ended with a plea for decency and empathy, not just for property agents, but for everyone working in the service industry.

We’re all human and deserve basic kindness and respect.

