S’pore Man Plans Proposal To Girlfriend Over 7 Years, Hides Clues In Her Birthday Presents

Man Proposes To Girlfriend After 7 Years Of Dropping Hints In Puzzle-Like Gifts

Some people may spend a long time planning the perfect proposal, taking up weeks or even months to ensure they get everything right.

Their gestures may be grand but 29-year-old Ravelyn’s proposal might just take the cake. Her boyfriend Nigel recently proposed to her in the presence of her friends at the Singapore Botanic Gardens.

What made the proposal especially touching was the fact that he had been planning it since seven years ago, hiding clues in presents he gifted her.

Man asks girlfriend to open box he gave her 6 years ago as part of proposal

On 30 Apr, Ravelyn took to TikTok to share about the proposal that had been in the making for seven years.

The video, aptly titled “The man with a plan”, has since gone viral with nearly 600,000 views at the time of writing.

Starting the video off, Ravelyn shared that she received an email from her boyfriend on 3 Apr.

The email contained clues to a passcode that’d allow her to open a locked box gifted to her five years ago. Nigel had apparently given her the box in 2018 for her 24th birthday.

Ravelyn shared that she was supposed to open the box the year after, but the plans were scrapped due to changing circumstances.

Upon opening the box, she found a piece of paper containing Morse codes for each of the English alphabets.

In hindsight, Ravelyn shared that she’s “still in disbelief” over her boyfriend’s thorough planning and the fact that the box was in her room for the past five years.

About two weeks later on 15 Apr, Nigel left what looked like cutouts of the alphabets, presumably to help Ravelyn with the cryptic message he was trying to convey.

Origami otters he gave her 6 years ago contained morse code

The next morning, Nigel dropped yet another hint, telling Ravelyn to unfold the Origami otters he gave her in September 2017, claiming he had left additional clues inside them.

Similar to the locked box, Ravelyn shared that the paper otters were gifted to her for her 23rd birthday, and had remained in her room for the past six years.

She said that she was “hesitant“ about ruining the paper animals as she did not know how to fold them back.

When she opened up the folded otters, she found dots and dashes that matched the Morse codes in the locked box.

Though Ravelyn was able to figure out the alphabets that corresponded to the codes in the otters, the quantity of each alphabet and the length of each word remained unknown factors.

The next day, Ravelyn received another email from her boyfriend, this time containing the arrangement of the hidden message.

With the arrangement revealed, Ravelyn was finally able to make out her boyfriend’s message.

Even though Ravelyn had figured out the message by then, she had no idea when the proposal was happening. When she emailed Nigel with the nearly-deciphered message, he simply replied,

Now we wait 🙂

Pouches on bedframe for past 4 years contained remaining clues to cryptic message

Unbeknownst to Ravelyn, her close friends had already started planning for her proposal in late March, even before Nigel’s email regarding the locked box.

Two of them had apparently asked her out for lunch, using one of their birthdays as their excuse.

On 23 Apr, Ravelyn and the two friends proceeded for lunch at Botanico at Singapore Botanic Gardens.

After their meal, Ravelyn was reportedly eager to get home due to the heat. However, her two friends somehow managed to stall for time and lured her to a gazebo overlooking Swan Lake.

While their initial plan was for Ravelyn to look in the direction of the lake, this didn’t succeed as the hot weather was getting to her by then.

As fate would have it, a stranger approached Ravelyn and requested a picture with the lake in the background.

Distracted by the task and heat, Ravelyn was completely unaware when Nigel snuck up from behind with the ring in one hand and a lavender pouch in the other.

As Nigel got down on one knee and placed the ring on Ravelyn’s finger, she couldn’t help but burst out in tears.

While rings are common sights during proposals, that can’t be said of lavender pouches.

Turns out, Nigel had hung two lavender-infused pouches on Ravelyn’s bedframe for her 25th birthday, with hopes of relieving her anxiety.

As she opened up the pouches, Ravelyn found four bead-like objects with alphabets engraved on them — ‘L’, ‘R’, ‘Y’ and ‘M’.

With the four alphabets, the cryptic message from before is now complete. Of course, Ravelyn said ‘yes’.

He knew she was the one years ago

It’s heartening to see nearly seven years of planning and dedication culminating in such a beautiful moment.

While Nigel’s proposal only came years after they got together, it’s clear that he knew Ravelyn was the one from the early days of their relationship.

Our heartiest congratulations go out to the couple for their engagement. We wish them a blissful and happy marriage ahead.

Featured image adapted from @kubaozi on TikTok and courtesy of Ravelyn.