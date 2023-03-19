Proposal With Drones Lights Up Marina Bay, Viewers In Awe At Grand Gesture

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Man Does Majestic Proposal With Drones At Marina Bay

Wedding proposals are an important milestone in any couple’s relationship. Many tend to be grand and romantic in nature, impressing surrounding onlookers.

Such was the case in Marina Bay recently, where an individual used drones to propose to their partner.

The footage of the event has since gone viral, with many expressing their awe at the majestic nature of the proposal.

Proposal with drones at Marina Bay goes viral

A netizen posted footage of the grand gesture to TikTok on Saturday (18 Mar).

The proposal starts with a purple arrow piercing two hearts, superimposed over each other.

The lid of a box with a bow on top proceeds to open gradually, revealing a shining blue diamond floating up into the sky.

The diamond then shows itself to be a ring, with a gleaming band that seems to contrast perfectly with the red shade of the buildings surrounding it.

After that, the names of the couple involved in the proposal appear, joined by a revolving red heart.

Their names are followed up with a simple question, spelling out, “Marry me?” before the video ends.

Viewers in awe over grand proposal

The video has since gone viral, many expressing their awe over the romantic nature of the proposal.

A few users described the proposal as sweet, clearly won over by the careful consideration that must have gone into it.

One netizen said that such a gesture was every woman’s dream, congratulating the recipient of the proposal.

Others hoped that whoever the proposal was for did say yes — otherwise it could have ended awkwardly.

And of course, there were those who jokingly complained that the gesture spoiled the market completely for others looking to propose themselves.

Incredibly enough, this isn’t the first such proposal to use drones in Singapore.

Back in April last year, a man proposed to his girlfriend by organising a light show with 150 drones in Gardens By The Bay.

A romantic gesture deserving of praise

Such an elaborate proposal is definitely a sign of the vast amount of love that must exist between the couple.

While these grand gestures may not be everyone’s cup of tea, it’s certainly a treat to watch — especially against the beautiful backdrop of Marina Bay.

If the answer was indeed yes, congratulations to the happy couple. Here’s to wishing them many long years of marriage ahead.

