‘Thank you for making this space feel so special’: PS.Cafe announces closure of Katong outlet

PS.Cafe announces closure of Katong outlet, thanks customers for support

In a heartfelt announcement, PS.Cafe has revealed that its popular Katong outlet will be closing its doors on 15 March, marking the end of an era for the beloved café in the East.

Heartfelt thanks from PS.Cafe to Katong community

In an Instagram post on 5 Mar, the café shared a heartfelt message thanking the Katong community for their support over the years.

“We’re deeply grateful to the Katong community for the brunches, long lunches, celebrations, coffee catch-ups, and quiet afternoons shared with us,” the café wrote.

“Thank you for making this space feel so special,” it added.

While the Katong chapter is coming to an end, the brand reassured customers that it is not a complete farewell.

“While this isn’t goodbye, we’d love to welcome you at our other PS.Cafe locations, with PS.Cafe East Coast Park just a short drive away.”

“Same comfort, same familiar favourites, just by the sea,” the café added.

Netizens saddened by closure of outlet

The announcement of the closure struck a chord with many netizens, who expressed their sadness over the news.

One netizen expressed shock at the outlet’s closure.

Others reminisced about the good times spent at the Katong outlet, with one user sharing that they had recently celebrated their birthday at the café and loved the atmosphere.

One commenter lamented why it’s always the good ones that close, while the “lousy eateries stay on”.

Another netizen simply went “nooooooooo” upon learning the news.

Located at i12 Katong along East Coast Road, the outlet first opened in 2022 and became a go-to spot for brunches and casual meet-ups in the Katong neighbourhood.

The café is also known for its bright, airy dining space with floor-to-ceiling windows and a pet-friendly outdoor terrace, offering diners a relaxed place to gather with friends and family.

MS News has reached out to PS.Cafe for more information.

Also read: PS.Cafe Petit In Tiong Bahru Closing On 31 Oct, Residents Lament Shuttering Of ‘Community Centre’

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @pscafe on Instagram and Wikipedia.