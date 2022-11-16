2022 PSLE Results Release On 23 Nov, Those With Covid-19 Can Access Them Online

PSLE 2022 Results Release 23 Nov, Both Parents Or Guardian Can Accompany Child To Collect

The Ministry of Education (MOE) said in a press release on 16 Nov that the 2022 PSLE results will release from 11am on Wednesday (23 Nov).

As Covid-19 restrictions have eased, both parents or guardians may accompany their child to collect the results. Last year, only one parent could accompany them.

Those who have tested positive for Covid-19 should not collect their results in school, MOE said.

Instead, they can access their results online from 11.45am on 23 Nov until 11.59pm on 6 Dec.

PSLE results release on 23 Nov, secondary school selection takes place after

After the PSLE results are released, students will then be able to select the secondary school they wish to attend.

This process will take place with the S1 Option Form, which is accessible online from 11.30am on 23 Nov until 3pm on 29 Nov via MOE’s S1 Posting website.

MOE said there are two specialised schools for Normal (Technical) students, Crest Secondary School and Spectra Secondary School.

They offer a pathway to the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) via a customised skills-based curriculum and exposure to unique learning opportunities.

“Students, in discussion with their parents, should first consider their school choices and complete the S1 Option Form before logging on to the S1-Internet System to submit their S1 school choices and options,” MOE said.

Parents who require assistance can contact the student’s primary school before 3pm on 29 Nov.

Secondary 1 posting results released between 21 Dec & 23 Dec

Thereafter, the S1 posting results will be released between 21 Dec and 23 Dec, via the following channels:

SSMS via a local mobile number (if provided by the applicant during the application process)

S1-Internet System using the student’s Birth Certificate number / FIN, and the S1 PIN

At the student’s primary school

Instead of reporting to their posted secondary school, students can visit their school’s website for information such as reporting details, booklist, and purchase of books and uniforms.

We wish everyone the best for their PSLE results and Secondary 1 posting.

