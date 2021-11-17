2021 PSLE Results Released On 24 Nov, Safe Management Measures In Place

The time of year for Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) candidates to collect their results is here again.

On Wednesday (17 Nov), the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced that the 2021 PSLE results will be out next Wednesday (24 Nov).

Arrangements have been made for candidates to receive their results in their respective classrooms in their primary schools.

To ensure the students’ safety, safe management measures will be put in place. Thus, only 1 parent or guardian can accompany their child to school.

As for candidates who are unwell or tested positive for Covid-19, they can access their results online.

According to MOE, the PSLE results will be released next Wednesday (24 Nov) at 11am.

Similar to 2020, MOE announced that candidates collecting their results will have to adhere to safe management measures (SMM).

Thus, they will be receiving their results in their respective classrooms instead of the hall.

To minimise congestion and intermingling, students can only be accompanied by 1 parent or guardian.

Additionally, they would have to stay at the designated areas in the schools and observe SMM while waiting for their child.

Candidates with Covid-19 can access results online

School candidates and parents who have been issued a Health Risk Warning Order (HRWO) will be allowed to collect their results in person.

However, they must test negative for an Antigen Rapid Test (ART) on the day itself before going to school.

Candidates who are unwell or self-isolating due to Covid-19 should not enter school premises.

Instead, they can access their results online through Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board’s (SEAB) Candidates Portal.

Students would have received their user account by SEAB through their schools from 15 Nov. The system will be accessible from 24 Nov till 7 Dec.

For more information on how to proceed after collecting the results, you may visit MOE’s website.

All the best to candidates

MS News wishes those collecting their PSLE results the best.

Do remember to inform your friends and family members who took the PSLE this year about the release date.

