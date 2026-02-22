HDB resident raises noise issue due to PUB works happening on Saturday, netizens say it’s necessary

HDB resident complains of PUB works happening on a Saturday

An HDB resident has ignited an online debate after complaining about noisy PUB repair works taking place on a Saturday afternoon.

The issue was shared on the Facebook page Complaint Singapore on Saturday (14 Feb), with the resident claiming that drilling and hacking sounds continued until 4pm.

Resident claims works went beyond permitted hours

In the post, the Original Poster (OP) shared a photo of the PUB worksite located just outside their flat.

The image showed a crane parked at the site, along with tools and construction equipment scattered around as dust appeared to swirl in the air.

“No noisy works after 12pm on Saturdays,” the OP wrote, allegedly citing Housing & Development Board (HDB) guidelines.

However, according to information on OneService, the National Environment Agency (NEA) prohibits construction work on Sundays and public holidays if the site is located within 150m of residential or other noise-sensitive premises.

The guidelines also state that no work is allowed from 10pm on Saturdays or the eve of public holidays until 7am on the following Monday or the day after a public holiday.

In a reply to a commenter, the OP said workers had arrived at 8am but only began works at around 11.30am.

The OP added that sound barriers should have been put up, especially given the proximity to residential units.

Netizens divided over necessity of works

The complaint quickly drew mixed reactions online. Many netizens suggested the works were likely urgent and time-sensitive.

Some said residents should be more understanding, noting that maintenance and repair works are necessary to ensure estates function properly.

One commenter pointed out that delaying such works could potentially result in water disruptions or more serious issues later on.

Others, however, felt that even if the repairs were urgent, PUB should have coordinated with the Town Council and HDB to inform residents in advance.

MS News reached out to PUB and OP for more information.

Featured image adapted from Complaint Singapore on Facebook.