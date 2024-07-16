2 men & woman allegedly engaged in public sex on Phuket beach, netizens call for stricter enforcement

Three people caught having sex in public on Patong Beach in Phuket

Thai police are in pursuit of two men and a woman after they were caught having sex in public on Patong Beach on Sunday (14 July), reported Thaiger.

Facebook user โหดจัง จังหวัดภูเก็ต shared a picture of the three people having sex on Patong Beach, saying they were having fun while ignoring the presence of the passers-by in the area.

The identities and nationalities of these individuals are currently unknown.

Public sex on Patong Beach a constant issue

It is reported that the image that has circulated online was a screenshot from two videos shared only in private social media groups of locals and kept from public view.

It was reported that even though there were beachgoers in the area, the three ignored their presence and continued with the act.

Some news agencies even reported that the involved parties were in fact all men.

According to Thaiger, many netizens have called for stricter enforcement to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Multiple instances of similar incidents (predominantly involving foreign couples) have been reported before, especially on Patong Beach.

Netizens jokingly ask for full video

Many netizens flocked to the post and asked for the full video of the incident.

One Facebook user joked that the picture wasn’t clear, suggesting taking a clearer pic next time.

Another netizen commented that he would find time to hang out and sip beer at the beach, implying a desire to encounter similar incidents.

One suggested people to be open-minded as Phuket is an international city.

However, many netizens blamed lenient Thai laws for the incident. Overall, Thai residents urge the police and the authorities to have stricter enforcement of policies in place.

In Thailand, engaging in public sex is a criminal act that is punishable by a fine of up to 5,000 baht (S$185).

Featured image adapted from One31 and Google Maps.