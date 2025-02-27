Some S’pore Redditors say public transport commute is ‘therapeutic’, others complain of being ‘squished like sardines’

S’pore Redditors debate whether public transport commute is therapeutic

A recent discussion on the r/askSingapore subreddit has sparked an interesting debate, with some netizens describing their commute via public transport as “therapeutic”.

The thread, titled “Does anyone else secretly love the travel to/from work/school?”, has already garnered more than 70 comments as users shared their opinions.

Some users enjoy the commute as it is an opportunity to switch off

The discussion was started by a user who said their daily commute of more than 1.5 hours was enjoyable despite technically “wasting” time.

In fact, the journey “feels like an opportunity every day to switch my brain off and scroll without having to interact with anyone”, they added.

A couple of users chimed in to agree, with one praising the thread starter for “knowing how to enjoy the little things”.

Another public transport user said that they still enjoy long commutes even after two years.

Sometimes, they choose to take express buses home just to get a seat, despite this lengthening their journey to two hours.

Another user agreed, calling their hour-long commute “peace away from the daily chaos”.

Long train rides even allowed one commuter to complete assignments before reaching school, so much so that they chose to study at the other end of Singapore.

However, a few commenters said that they would enjoy the commute only if they snagged a seat.

Others repulsed by being ‘squished like sardines’ during public transport commute

On the other hand, many users strongly disagreed that long public transport journeys are therapeutic, with some describing them as a waste of time.

One called their two-hour-long journey “depressing” as it required them to wake up extra early.

Several users also expressed their aversion to being “squished like sardines” in trains or buses during peak hours.

Public transport can be therapeutic if the circumstances are right

A few Redditors summed up the debate succinctly by saying that a public transport commute can be relaxing if the circumstances are right — i.e. no crowds and perhaps a pair of earphones and music.

However, it’s definitely not therapeutic when one has to jostle with the masses during peak hour.

That’s why for one worker, travelling to work is stressful but going home is restful.

