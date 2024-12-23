‘Black Monday for MRT Circle Line’: Commuter complains of large crowds at HarbourFront

Commuter thinks control of Circle Line crowds at HarbourFront is ‘bad’

A commuter heading to work via the Circle Line on Monday (23 Dec) has complained that he faced additional travel time due to a “door issue” at HarbourFront MRT station.

Mr Benjamin Cheh, a 41-year-old senior graphic designer, told MS News that he was met by large crowds when he entered the station at 8am.

Commuter complains of Circle Line crowds

Mr Cheh usually starts his journey to work from HarbourFront, he said.

He claimed he encountered congestion caused by an “MRT breakdown” where only one door was functional and had to be manually opened.

As this was happening, more people were entering the stations and it became “too crowded”, he said, adding that staff should have stopped people from coming in.

He also added:

Not sure how is the crowd control at HB (HarbourFront), I think it’s bad.

Same issue faced at Telok Blangah, commuter claims

Due to the large influx, Mr Cheh decided to take a bus to Telok Blangah station, which is one stop away.

However, he claimed the same issue occurred there and he was “stuck for a while”, but it was resolved more quickly.

He finally got on his way at 8.43am, he said.

But the delay caused him to have to rush to reach his workplace, which is near the Surbana Jurong Campus in Nanyang Technological University (NTU), leading him to proclaim:

What a day. Black Monday for MRT Circle Line.

Circle Line crowds could’ve been handled better, says commuter

Mr Cheh said he was frustrated by the experience, partly because the crowd control at Harbourfront could’ve been handled better.

He suggested that staff stop people from entering the station, advise them to take alternative routes or provide a free shuttle bus.

As it happened, no bus shuttle was provided, “only announcement”, he claimed.

He also alleged that station staff told him that his commute, which normally took one hour, would take an additional 20 minutes.

MS News has reached out to SMRT for more information on Mr Cheh’s experience.

Disruption occurs on Circle Line that afternoon

Incidentally, a disruption occurred on the Circle Line about four hours later on the same day.

In a Facebook post, SMRT said at 12.46pm that commuters could expect an additional travelling time of 15 mins between Botanic Gardens and Paya Lebar stations due to a signalling fault.

Free regular bus services were available between the stations.

Train service returned to normal at 1.19pm, SMRT later updated.

Signalling fault occurred between Bartley & Lorong Chuan

In a separate Facebook post at 1.50pm, SMRT said the signalling fault occurred between Bartley and Lorong Chuan stations.

It was resolved by engineers more than one hour later, according to SMRT, which added:

We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused to your commute.

