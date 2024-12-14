MRT train stalls at Tai Seng station, causes Circle Line disruption of close to 1 hour

MRT train seen stationary with lights off at Tai Seng station

An MRT train stalled at Tai Seng station on Saturday (14 Dec), causing service on the Circle Line (CCL) to be disrupted for close to one hour.

Photos of the stalled train were posted by a netizen on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group at 6.24pm that evening.

Darkened MRT train seen at Tai Seng station

The commuter said the train suffered a “blackout” at 6.20pm in Tai Seng station.

In the images he shared, a stationary train was depicted with its interior darkened after the lights had gone out.

A video showed staff searched the train for passengers who might not have alighted.

Meanwhile, a large number of puzzled commuters were seen on the platform.

30 mins extra travelling time due to train fault: SMRT

In a Facebook post at 6.49pm, SMRT said a train fault had occurred on the CCL.

Passengers travelling between Promenade and Serangoon stations would face an additional 30 minutes of travelling time, it added, with free regular bus services available.

At 7.13pm, SMRT said the fault had been cleared. Subsequently, it said at 7.28pm that train service had returned to normal.

Disruption caused by stalled train: SMRT

In a separate Facebook post at 7.30pm, SMRT said that the disruption was caused by a train that had stalled at Tai Seng station.

The faulty train was coupled with another train and withdrawn to the depot, it added.

Regular service progressively resumed at about 7.10pm — about 50 minutes after the train stalled.

SMRT apologised for inconveniencing commuters that evening.

Featured image adapted from Edmund Teo via Complaint Singapore on Facebook.