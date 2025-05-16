Posters to be put up in Punggol where community cat was abused, says Gan Kim Yong

Posters to be put up in Punggol to raise awareness on cat welfare

After the horrific suspected abuse of a community cat in Punggol, posters will be put up in the area where he was found.

This was revealed by Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong in a Facebook post late on Thursday (15 May) night.

NParks looking into case of Punggol community cat that was found injured

Mr Gan, who is also an MP-elect for Punggol GRC, noted that beloved community Shere Khan was found severely injured.

Since then, Many residents wrote in to share their feedback on animal welfare, he said.

He added the National Parks Board (NParks) was looking into the matter.

Punggol community cat died from injuries

According to animal welfare group LUNI Singapore, Shere Khan was found at Block 326B Sumang Walk earlier this week.

His injuries pointed strongly to deliberate abuse, with potential strangulation or blunt force trauma.

He was sent for immediate veterinary treatment, but unfortunately, did not survive.

Posters to be put up on cat welfare in Punggol

Following the incident, Mr Gan said Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council would work with NParks and animal welfare groups such as the Cat Welfare Society (CWS).

They will put up posters in the area “to raise awareness on animal welfare”.

According to a likeness of the posters that he shared, they reminded residents that animal cruelty is an offence in Singapore, and this includes abandonment and subjecting a cat to unreasonable or unnecessary pain or suffering.

They urged people to treat community cats with kindness and care, including by educating others on how to approach and care for cats responsibly.

Posters on cat welfare in Punggol to be put up at relevant blocks

In a Facebook post of her own, Minister of State for Home Affairs and Social and Family Development Sun Xueling said the poster would be put up “at the relevant blocks”.

Ms Sun, who is also an MP-elect for Punggol GRC, also revealed that they had met NParks on Thursday.

Mr Gan urged Singaporeans to show kindness and compassion to animals so we can be part of a “gracious society”.

CWS goes door-to-door to gather information

In the meantime, CWS said its volunteers have gone door-to-door in Sumang Walk and Yishun, where another community cat named King Kong was abused to death.

They handed out flyers appealing for information about both incidents.

In the process, they gathered useful information and provided it to the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) to help their investigations.

Both King Kong and Shere Khan have been mourned by their caregivers and animal lovers, with memorials placed at their former hangouts.

More recently, a cat lover shared that an anonymous woman had paid for two chanting altars to be set up for the cats at a temple in Lavender.

Those interested in praying for them may head to Thekchen Choling, a Tibetan temple in Beatty Lane, from 11am to 7pm. King Kong’s altar will be there till 26 June, while Shere Khan’s will be there till 28 June.

