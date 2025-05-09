‘Appalling cruelty’: Shanmugam condemns gruesome killing of community cat in Yishun

NParks looking into killing of Yishun community cat

Warning: Some readers may find the images and descriptions in this article graphic and triggering. Discretion is advised.

Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam has condemned the killing of a community cat in Yishun, describing the act as “appalling cruelty”.

In a Facebook post on Friday (9 May) night, he asked “what kind of person” would do this, saying:

This is not who we are as a people.

Yishun community cat was tortured: Shanmugam

Mr Shanmugam, who is an MP-elect for Nee Soon GRC, said the cat had been tortured.

A graphic photo shared in the Sayang Our Singapore’s Community Cats Facebook group, with the timestamp of 6.22am on 9 May, showed the bloodied carcass of the white cat with its insides spilling out from a hole in its lower abdomen.

Mr Shanmugam said the feline’s eyes had been gouged out, its body cut up, and its organs split.

Feeder appeals for witnesses

The death of the cat named King Kong was reported in the Facebook group by his regular feeder on Friday morning.

She appealed for witnesses as he was tortured to death that morning.

King Kong was well-loved, she said, adding:

I fed him daily and cannot believe this news.

In another post in the group, another feeder said King Kong’s carcass was found near Blocks 510 and 511, Yishun Street 51.

She confirmed that the cat was abused, adding that his feeder had just fed him the night before.

Killing of Yishun community cat allegedly made to look like hit-and-run

Ms Min Kaung, who made the first post on King King’s death, told The Straits Times (ST) that his carcass was found at about 6.15am on the road.

She suspected he was put on the road to make it look like he was a hit-and-run victim, but his carcass was not crushed, she said.

Instead, his eyes appeared to have been gouged out, and he seemed to have been slashed.

Pet owners and feeders in the area are keeping an eye on the other three community cats there, she added, hoping the abuser would be caught and punished so King Kong can have justice.

In a comment on her post, Ms Min said King Kong’s “buddy”, a grey-and-brown cat, kept staying near the carcass.

Another netizen shared a photo of the two cats in happier times.

NParks looking into the case

In response to ST’s queries, the National Parks Board (NParks) said it was looking into the case of a cat that was found dead along Yishun Street 51.

NParks also advised the public to promptly report suspected cases of animal cruelty, adding that it takes all feedback received seriously.

Those making reports are advised to provide photographic and/or videographic evidence, which will help the process.

Potential evidence can be submitted to NParks’ feedback and enquiry website or its Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600.

Also read: Man jailed 14 months for abusing & killing community cats

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Phoe Pe on Facebook and K Shanmugam Sc on Facebook.