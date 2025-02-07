Man jailed 14 months for killing cats by throwing them off HDB blocks in Ang Mo Kio

Man jailed 14 months for abusing & killing community cats

A man who abused five community cats, killing two after throwing them from HDB blocks in Ang Mo Kio, was sentenced to 14 months in jail on Friday (7 Feb).

He was also banned from owning any animals for a year after his release, according to Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Barrie Lin Pengli, 32, previously pleaded guilty to three counts of animal cruelty in October 2024.

Prosecutors had pushed for a 24-month jail term, describing the case as one of the most severe instances of animal cruelty in Singapore.

The defence, however, urged for a lighter sentence of nine to 10 months, citing Lin’s struggle with major depressive disorder.

Allegedly abused cats to cope with stress

Lin mistreated cats from 2019 to 2020 as a way to cope with his emotional distress, the court heard.

He reportedly felt a sense of excitement and relief while abusing the animals.

His lawyer stated that Lin was dealing with multiple stressors, including unemployment and family pressures.

When frustrated, he would take walks around Ang Mo Kio, deliberately choosing the area because of its large number of community cats.

In April 2020, Lin killed a cat by dropping it from the 12th floor of Block 572 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3.

CCTV footage captured him holding the feline by its neck before taking a lift to the upper floors.

The following month, he found a dark-coloured cat at the void deck of Block 645 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6, and flung it from the eighth floor.

Upon discovering the cat had survived the fall, he stomped on its neck to kill it before disposing of the body, an act caught on police cameras.

An eyewitness reported the crime to the police, leading to Lin’s swift identification and arrest.

Wanted to test self-control

After being released on bail, Lin underwent psychological treatment from December 2020 to June 2021, during which his emotional state stabilised.

He was also able to secure a full-time job.

However, in December 2021, he deliberately put himself in a situation to see if he could resist the urge to harm cats.

Lin caught one and slammed it against a wall twice, but it managed to break free and escape.

The injured cat was later taken to a veterinary clinic, where it was found to have multiple fractures and remained hospitalised for 14 days.

Under Singapore law, those convicted of animal cruelty face up to 18 months in jail, a fine of up to S$15,000, or both.

Featured image adapted from court documents via Lianhe Zaobao and by MS News.