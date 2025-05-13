Punggol community cat dies after suspected abuse, welfare groups appeal for witnesses or information

Injuries suffered by Punggol community cat point to ‘deliberate abuse’, says welfare group

Days after the killing of a community cat in Yishun, another cat has died after suspected abuse.

According to a Facebook post by welfare group LUNI Singapore on Tuesday (13 May), the latest victim is a male tabby cat named Shere Khan who lived in Punggol.

Community cat found severely injured at Sumang Walk

Shere Khan was a friendly and gentle community cat “known for his sweet and trusting nature”, said LUNI.

He was also well-loved due to his sweet temperament, it added.

That’s why it was “truly horrifying” when he was found severely injured near Block 326B Sumang Walk, “likely on 11 or 12 May” (Sunday or Monday), it added.

Injuries suffered by Punggol cat point to abuse

Shere Khan was sent for immediate veterinary treatment, but unfortunately did not survive.

That was due to the nature of his injuries, which “points strongly to deliberate abuse”, LUNI said.

The cat potentially suffered strangulation or blunt force trauma, the group added, describing it as “one of the most brutal cases we have encountered”.

Appeal for information on suspected cat abuse in Punggol

LUNI is determined to find out what happened and has appealed to the public for witnesses, dashcam footage, or CCTV recordings that may show what happened to Shere Khan.

This includes information on “anything unusual” in the vicinity, such as a distressed cat, suspicious behaviour or commotion.

The group is also reporting the case to all relevant authorities and “every available channel” to draw attention to it and prevent similar abuse from happening in future.

Those with information may message LUNI privately or email it at project.luni.sing@gmail.com.

CWS also appeals for information

The Cat Welfare Society (CWS) also appealed for information in a Facebook post on Tuesday night.

It said it was alerted about the Sumang Walk suspected cat abuse after compiling findings on the Yishun cat abuse for the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS).

After going door-to-door in Yishun, CWS Community Engagement Managers will now do the same in Sumang Walk, and have asked the town council about putting up posters at lift landings.

Residents who witnessed suspicious activity or have any relevant information are urged to contact CWS or AVS.

