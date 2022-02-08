Couple Fined For Harassing Punggol Neighbour During Covid-19 Outbreak

Throughout the pandemic, frontline workers like doctors and nurses have been putting themselves on the line and serving the nation.

But instead of appreciation for his hard work, a nurse working at Sengkang General Hospital (SKGH) and his family were harassed by their neighbours for over a year.

Accusing his family of spreading Covid-19, the neighbours allegedly sprayed disinfectant and poured soap water at their Punggol flat.

On Tuesday (8 Feb), Lim Sok Lay and her husband Cheang Eng Hock pleaded guilty to their offences and were fined a total of $5,200.

Couple accused family of spreading Covid-19

The nurse and his wife, also an essential service worker at that time, had been living in Edgefield Plains at Punggol for over 5 years.

However, when Covid-19 hit Singapore, their neighbours, 49-year-old Lim and 57-year-old Cheang started harassing their family.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the couple would shout that they were a “virus family” and accuse them of being a “Covid spreader”.

Apart from that, the duo would often pour soap water in front of their flat.

According to the nurse’s Instagram, they also sprayed disinfectant towards the family’s flat. Sometimes, the smell was so strong it would cause their young son to cough.

The family endured such treatment for over a year but out of worry for their children, they later lodged a police report.

Police investigations began in May 2020. But even as the neighbours went through mediation, the police said they continued to receive reports of harassment between Oct 2020 and Jan 2021, noted ST.

Throughout this time, they advised all parties to minimise interactions with one another.

Couple pleads guilty to harassing Punggol neighbours

In May 2021, Lim and Cheang were finally charged for harassing their neighbours. Lim was then remanded at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) for a psychiatric assessment.

Doctors found her fit to plead to the charges, reported ST.

Subsequently, Lim filed a petition to the High Court that the district court did her a “serious injustice” for remanding her for 14 days. The court dismissed her petition in Sep 2021.

On Tuesday (8 Feb), the couple pleaded guilty to their offences.

Lim was fined $4,400 and her husband, Cheang, was fined $1,200.

Nurse’s family moves away

Although the authorities have helped to resolve the long-standing issues, the impact of the couple’s actions remains for the nurse’s family.

According to his Instagram, his daughter suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after hearing Lim shout at her every day.

Eventually, he and his wife decided that it was best for them to move away, for the sake of their children’s mental health.

The family bade a bittersweet farewell to their home of 5.5 years, saying their children no longer felt safe going near the door or gates.

Hope family finds closure

The police emphasised that they do not condone any behaviour that impacts the public’s sense of safety and security in the neighbourhoods.

They also urged the public to practise neighbourliness and work together to overcome Covid-19.

While the punishments cannot undo the hurt to the nurse’s family, we hope they bring some form of closure.

