Punggol Residents Complain Speeding Car With Loud Noises

Residents will often look forward to getting a good night’s sleep after a long, tiring day at work.

However, residents living in Punggol have allegedly been unable to catch a wink due to some loud noises in their neighbourhood.

A resident in Punggol recently traced the sounds to a driver speeding along the roads in the vicinity in the middle of the night.

The car was heard producing loud, explosive sounds while travelling on the empty road.

@yeaitsgerald Reply to @not_a_bear6 you want it, you get it! Let's go! P.S It continued for a while more cos that's how loud it was

Upset by the noises too, many other residents who heard similar noises have apparently called for the authorities to take action.

Blue car speeding on Punggol road with loud popping noises

On Tuesday (29 Mar), TikTok user @yeaitsgerald uploaded a clip capturing a blue car speeding on the road.

According to him, the footage was recorded at 1.30am, and loud, explosive sounds could be clearly heard, presumably produced by the car’s engines while it was speeding.

The car’s exhaust pipes also seemed to emit small flames as it zoomed around.

Even as the car sped further past the block where the OP was staying, loud cracking sounds continued to blare across the neighbourhood.

The OP also wrote for the Traffic Police and Singapore Police Force to take action.

Residents complain of noise pollution in Punggol

It seemed that many other residents living in Punggol heard similarly loud noises too.

Netizens who saw the TikTok video resonated with the OP’s complaint about the driver’s actions being inappropriate in a residential area.

Apparently, the OP has seen the same driver along Sengkang West, claiming that the driver had other cars that would similarly produce the popping sounds when he drove them.

Unfortunately, one TikTok user pointed out that there were many of these cases happening near the LRT routes in Punggol. They alleged that these would happen in the early hours, particularly during the weekends.

MS News has reached out to the Traffic Police for a statement and will update this article accordingly once they get back.

Be considerate when driving at night

Living in rather dense neighbourhoods, we’d expect people in the vicinity to respect the sanctity of the space and not disturb residents’ peace in any way.

This applies to road users too, as they drive through HDB estates.

We hope that the authorities will take action and enforce stricter regulations to deter such drivers from using the roads in an inconsiderate manner again.

Featured image adapted from @yeaitsgerald on TikTok.