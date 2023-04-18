Punggol Fire Station Hangs Up Ketupats Weaved From Hoses, Praised For Creativity

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Punggol Fire Station Weaves Giant Ketupats From Hoses

As Ramadan winds to a close, many in Singapore are looking forward to celebrating Hari Raya Puasa this weekend.

A fire station at Punggol got into the festive spirit too while also winning the hearts of locals in the process.

They had weaved two giant ketupats out of hoses before hanging them in front of the station.

Punggol fire station hangs up unique ketupats

On Saturday (15 Apr), a netizen posted about the wholesome sight on Facebook, praising the creativity of the station’s firemen.

Their photo shows two massive, beautifully woven ketupats hanging from the metal rods of a shelter in front of Punggol Fire Station.

What stands out the most about the decorations, though, is that they were made with hoses.

Clearly, those at the station had used their spare hoses to skillfully weave the giant ketupats.

In their caption, the OP expressed their appreciation for the effort the station put into creating the festive installation.

Netizens praise fire station for creativity

The heartwarming sight has since gone viral on Facebook, with more than 1,600 shares.

A few users praised the firemen for their creativity and for joining in the festive spirit in their own special way.

Yet others noted that it is notoriously difficult to weave ketupats the usual way with leaves — much less with huge, unwieldy hoses.

As such, the firefighters truly deserve praise for the unique installation.

There were also those who joked that the fire station had brought ketupat weaving to another level entirely.

Indeed, it would be quite difficult to top this decoration.

Not the first such festive decoration

This isn’t the first time Punggol Fire Station has gone all out for its festive decor.

Back in December last year, the front of the station featured a Christmas tree made with hoses and decked out in twinkling lights.

Truly, this is proof of the community spirit that resides within those at this fire station in particular.

Hopefully, we’ll be able to see more of such decorations from them in the coming months.

What do you think of these giant woven ketupats? Let us know in the comments.

