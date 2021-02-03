Puppy Found Stuck Under Car In Kaeng Krachan, Thailand

Those thinking of adopting a pet would typically head to an animal shelter.

And surely, we can all agree that the undercarriage of a car is one of the last places we’d look.

Source

Recently, however, a man from Thailand found a puppy stuck underneath his car after driving for more than 50km.

Though the encounter was rather unexpected, the man and his family eventually decided to adopt it.

Source

You can read about the unlikely encounter here. As the post is in Thai, we’ve also translated it to English and summarised it after the jump.

Puppy found stuck underneath car in Thailand

According to the post, the man had driven for about 50km before stopping at a coffee shop in Kaeng Krachan of Phetchaburi province — around 163km southwest of Bangkok.

Strangely enough, someone reportedly saw something unusual dangling from underneath the man’s car and promptly notified him about it.

As he bent down to examine, the man found a smol beige puppy stuck under his car.

Source

Thankfully, the man later managed to safely ‘extract’ the dog from the undercarriage.

With its innocent gaze, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the man’s family was immediately smitten.

Source

Man & his family decide to adopt it

Seeing how fate had somehow found a way to intertwine their lives under such unlikely circumstances, the man and his family members decided to adopt the puppy.

Source

The puppy wasn’t just showered with love but also with a refreshing jet of water by its new family.

Source

Even the family’s dog took to the puppy immediately as it welcomed the latest furkid to the house.

Source

After a long day and a whirlwind of events, the puppy found itself with a shelter over its head, a loving family, and a new toy too.

Source

Hope puppy has a happy life ahead

Though fate and its workings can be quite the enigma, we can’t help but be awed by how it brings people – in this case a puppy and its owners – together.

We hope the puppy will lead a happy and pawsome life with its newfound family.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.