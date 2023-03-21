Woman Spends 3 Hours Riding New Putrajaya MRT Line, Round Trip Spans 103km & Over 60 Stations

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Woman Tries Out New Putrajaya MRT Line, One-Way Trip Takes 1.5 Hours

The new Putrajaya MRT line, which reportedly cost a whopping RM30.5 billion (S$9.12 billion) to build, is finally operational.

With 36 stations and a length of 57.7km, it will surely grant access to more destinations within Malaysia’s federal territory.

As such, a woman decided to try out the line in its full glory, taking a train from one end of the line to another and then back again.

She took three hours to complete her journey, which would have cost her RM12 (S$3.58).

Woman tests out new Putrajaya Line

According to the official site for the MRT system in Malaysia, the Putrajaya line began operations on 16 Mar.

With 36 stations and a length of 57.7km, it can serve up to 2 million residents living along its corridor. From 16 to 31 Mar, free rides are available for all passengers.

A woman named Ivor thus chose to travel the line from start to end and back again, calling it the “longest MRT ride in Malaysia.”

She posted her experience to TikTok, musing at the start of the video that it might be a terrible idea.

Ivor explained that the line takes passengers from Putrajaya Central to Kwasa Damansara.

After tapping in to enter the station for Putrajaya Central, she swivels the camera around to show sparkling clean floors and gleaming top-up machines.

The station also sports yellow-tinted floors and trains with a bright new look, which Ivor seems to approve of.

Sat on the floor as there were no seats

Soon after, it was time for boarding at 1.19pm — which turned out to be difficult due to the crowd.

“Maybe because it’s free,” Ivor suggested, adding that she had to sit on the floor as there were no seats.

With 36 stations to go, she decided to catch up on a few episodes of a Netflix drama to pass the time.

After one and a half hours, she reached Kajang and disembarked, wanting to go for a toilet break.

Journey back took another 1.5 hours

But she couldn’t as she realised that the train on the opposite side, headed towards Putrajaya Central, was already at the station — with even more passengers to boot.

Ivor’s return journey spanned another one and a half hours, which began taking its toll on her.

“I felt like I was in an endless loop inception,” she lamented.

Ultimately, the entire trip took three hours and would have cost her RM12 (S$3.58) if it wasn’t free.

She managed to cover a staggering distance of 103.7km, adding that the one-way journey would usually take about half an hour by car if there’s no traffic jam.

“But hey, I finished three episodes of Netflix,” the OP pointed out at the end of the video.

