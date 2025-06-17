‘Thought it was a love letter’: Woman in M’sia receives note about python hiding in car’s bonnet

Woman receives mysterious note warning her about python hiding in car bonnet, calls fire department

A woman in Malaysia narrowly avoided a terrifying surprise after discovering a python curled up inside her car bonnet, thanks to a mysterious handwritten note left on her windshield.

She recounted the incident in a now-viral TikTok video on Monday (16 June), explaining that she had just finished a meal and returned to her parked car when she spotted a folded piece of paper tucked under her wiper.

At first, she joked that it might be a love letter. But her amusement quickly turned to shock — the note was a warning from a passer-by who had seen a python slither into her car’s bonnet.

It even included the contact number for the nearest fire station.

Firefighters find python wrapped around engine

After receiving the call, the Sentul Fire and Rescue Department promptly arrived at the scene.

True enough, they discovered the snake coiled snugly around the engine block.

In her in-video caption, the woman cheekily wrote: “Wow, you’re so comfortable sleeping in the car. Do you think I’m your Grab driver or something?”

Python puts up fight during rescue

During the extraction, one firefighter used a snake-catching tool to remove the python from the engine. As another officer attempted to transfer it into a bag, the snake suddenly wrapped itself around his arm.

Thankfully, his colleague reacted swiftly, uncoiling the reptile and helping to secure it safely into the bag.

The TikTok user shared in her caption that this was her first-ever encounter with a snake.

“I don’t know whether to be scared or excited,” she admitted, before expressing heartfelt thanks to the firefighters and the kind stranger who left the warning note.

Had she not seen it, she might have unknowingly driven off with the python still hiding in her car.

Netizens praised stranger who left note

The video quickly went viral, with netizens flooding the comments to commend the mystery note-writer for their kindness and quick thinking.

One person remarked that the person was kind for leaving the note, and offered him blessings of abundant provision and happiness.

Another commenter expressed surprise at the fact that such a reptile could find itself inside a car in such a busy road.

